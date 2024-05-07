Jared Goff Drops 5-Word Message on Lions Future Amid Rumors: Exclusive

It is the calm before the storm in downtown Detroit. Lions quarterback Jared Goff is dressed more like a Fortune 500 CEO than starting NFL quarterback rocking a maroon blazer, white dress shirt, khaki pants and brown loafers.

Through a partnership with Jared Jewelers, Goff has just surprised some of the Lions biggest fans with the same Breitling watches that the quarterback gifted the team’s offensive linemen with during the season. We sit in a cigar bar where cameras have replaced smoke for the afternoon as Goff turned the historic venue into his temporary office for media members.

For all the mutual love between Detroit and Goff, the former No. 1 pick still faces an uncertain future with the Lions. Goff is heading into the final season of his current deal, and the quarterback offers a five-word philosophy when the discussion turns to his future. Could a long-term contract get ironed out before the season starts?

“Just play it by ear,” Goff explains during an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports on April 23, 2024.

The quarterback continues with his thought process about the ongoing negotiations with the Lions. Goff admitted that there have been contract discussions but prefers to let his agent and the Lions front office “do their jobs.”

“There have been discussions, but I’ll let them do their jobs,” Goff added.

Jared Goff Sends Message on Lions Amid Rumors: ‘Want to Bring a Super Bowl to Detroit’

In the coming days, Detroit will break the attendance record for the NFL draft. Goff will share the stage with Detroit legends like Eminem, Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson to officially kickoff the 2024 NFL draft. Lions fans have been starving for a winner, and Goff, head coach Dan Campbell and company have obliged.

Detroit was two quarters away from making the Super Bowl, before the San Francisco 49ers’ second half comeback to notch a 34-31 victory in the NFC Championship. Goff emphasizes that he wants to remain in Detroit and “win championships.”

“Just want to win,” Goff on his goals for the future. “Just want to win. Want to win championships. Want to bring a Super Bowl to Detroit, and hopefully play here for a long time.”

The Lions signed star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to a contract extension ahead of the draft, but the wait is still on for Goff. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on April 24 that “no deal is close at this time” between Detroit and Goff.

Jared Goff Sends Strong Message on Lions’ Season: ‘This Next Year Certainly Will Be About Winning the Super Bowl’

The loss to the Niners is still painful, even months after the heartbreak occurred. Goff makes it clear that the Lions were not as surprised as the rest of the world was about their deep NFL playoff run. This made the NFC Championship loss even more disappointing.

“It obviously didn’t go our way,” Goff said of the NFC Championship loss to the 49ers. “We played well for a long part of it, but didn’t play well for another part of it. The Niners earned it and beat us.

“But yeah, we were able to make it that far. Disappointing that we weren’t able to finish off with a Super Bowl win, really,” Goff added. “I know that people were surprised that we went that deep in the playoffs, but we weren’t. This next year certainly will be about winning the Super Bowl, and finding our best path there and putting in the time to get there.”

Lions QB Jared Goff Partnered With Jared Jewelers to Surprise Detroit Fans With Watches

After a bumpy end to his tenure with the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit has embraced Goff as the team’s QB1. Goff threw for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 67.3% of his passes in 2023.

Prior to the draft, Goff surprised people like Lions security director Elton Moore (who is retiring in May) with an epic Breitling watch. Leon DeFever’s family has been going to Lions games since 1934 and was also one of several fans Goff surprised with a timepiece. Additionally, Goff and Jared Jewelers presented the Detroit-based non-profit Give Merit with a $50,000 donation.

“Just the fans care so much, I’d argue they care as much as anywhere, if not more,” Goff remarked on Detroit fans. “You catch both sides of that though. It’s good and at times they will get on you about it. Which is appropriate and all fair, but it’s a lot of fun.

“It really is [fun] to play in front of fans that really care as much as they do. It’s been a lot of fun to be a part of. “