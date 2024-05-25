Lions Encouraged to Add NFC Champion Safety

The Detroit Lions addressed their biggest needs this offseason. That was particularly true in the NFL draft with the Lions adding a cornerback in both the first and second rounds. If there’s one addition left to make, pundits have argued it’s at wide receiver.

But Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder went in a different direction. Holder argued on May 25 that the Lions should target veteran safety Tashaun Gipson in NFL free agency.

“Kerby Joseph posted a 52.3 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus during the regular season last year, making the free safety spot one of the few question marks on the Lions’ roster right now,” Holder wrote. “Meanwhile, Gipson posted a grade of 73.5 and is a 12-year veteran who could help mentor Detroit’s young secondary.

“Plus, it helps that the soon-to-be 34-year-old has some playoff experience after spending the last two seasons in San Francisco. He could at least serve as a ‘coach in pads,’ so to speak, and provide some competition to push Joseph to elevate his game.”

Gipson has 12 years of NFL experience. He made the Pro Bowl with the Cleveland Browns in 2014. Gipson spent the past two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and started in the Super Bowl in February.

How Safety Tashaun Gipson Could Fit With the Lions

As Holder detailed, Joseph didn’t exactly have a banner second season in the league. The Lions could count on him bouncing back, but that’s risky in what could be a Super Bowl or bust season for Detroit.

Furthermore, the Lions released veteran safety Tracy Walker and didn’t re-sign C.J. Gardner-Johnson. So adding any kind of depth to the back end of the secondary wouldn’t be a bad idea for Detroit.

Gipson could solidify safety for the Lions with his experience both during the regular and postseason.

He began his career as an undrafted free agent with Cleveland in 2012. But not only did Gipson make the Browns roster, he started three contests as a rookie.

Gipson became a full-time starter during his second season. Since then, he’s started at least 11 contests every year. During his third campaign, he recorded a career-high 6 interceptions on his way to the Pro Bowl.

After four seasons in Cleveland, Gipson spent three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was part of the vaunted Jaguars defense in 2017 that led the team to the AFC championship game.

He then played for the Houston Texans in 2019 and for the Chicago Bears from 2020-21 before landing in San Francisco.

Gipson has started 165 games over 12 NFL seasons. He’s recorded 684 combined tackles, including 18 tackles for loss. He has also posted 68 pass defenses and 33 interceptions.

Could Kerby Joseph Return to Rookie Form?

Gipson would be a quality addition for the Lions. However, Holder argued signing him could be Detroit’s final move of the offseason.

If the Lions only make one more significant addition to the roster, most expect it to be at receiver. Detroit wasn’t able to re-sign veteran wideout Josh Reynolds this offseason. Without him, the Lions need to replace their No. 2 receiver.

Third-year receiver Jameson Williams is having an impressive offseason. But adding another wideout will ensure Detroit’s offense isn’t completely counting on Williams to avoid a drop-off in its passing attack.

However, the Lions targeting a receiver instead of a safety for their last offseason move could have more to do with Kerby Joseph than anything else.

Although Joseph struggled, particularly in coverage, during 2023, he was much better, according to the PFF player grades, as a rookie the prior season. If the Lions expect a strong bounce back from Joseph, there’s little reason to sign Gipson.

Adding the veteran safety could only stunt Joseph’s growth because he would receive less playing time. And Tashaun Gipson, who turns 34 in August, is not a long-term solution.

The Lions will very likely only target Gipson in free agency if they begin losing faith in Joseph’s potential to return to his rookie form.