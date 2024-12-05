The NFL is full of many fantastic, talented players.

And side by side with elite athletes often come, unsurprising to most, head-turning girlfriends.

Over the years, many wives and girlfriends of professional football players have caught the eye of the media, from high-profile matches like Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, and Ciara and Russell Wilson, to previously unknown gems like Will Levis‘ draft beau Gia Duddy (only one of these couples is still together).

Here are 10 NFL girlfriends who are turning heads this season:

10. Cameron Rose Newell

The girlfriend of rookie NFL tight end sensation Brock Bowers, Cameron Rose Newell started dating the 2024 No. 13 overall pick in 2021 after being high school sweethearts. The couple has a long-distance relationship — she’s still a student at the University of Tennessee, a senior majoring in marketing with a concentration in entrepreneurship and a minor in advertising. Newell is frequently spotted at Las Vegas Raiders games cheering her man on and she was with him when he was drafted to the NFL in 2024.

9. Mahogany Jones

Deebo Samuel‘s significant other since 2019, Mahogany Jones, earned a degree in mathematics at North Caroline Agricultural and Technical State University and later moved into the fashion sector, starting her own (now-defunct) clothing company and brand, Shades of Mahogany. They have a child together, Tyshun, with whom Jones regularly attends Samuel’s home games. Jones continues to be a fashion influencer to her more than 273,000 Instagram followers.

8. Anna Congdon

The significant other of Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Player of the Year frontrunner and two-time Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley, Anna Congdon has been dating the former New York Giant since their shared days at Penn State University. Congdon, a Pennsylvania native, and Barkley share two children, a girl and a boy, the latter of whom was born in 2022. The couple got engaged in fall 2024.

7. Marissa Rand

Marissa Rand and boyfriend Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid have been together for three years. A little over a year senior to the two-time Super Bowl champion, Rand has worked in finance since 2017, currently as an investment consultant for Fidelity Investments. She’s often seen cheering on Reid at Chiefs games and announced on the sidelines in October 2024 that she’s pregnant with the couple’s first child.

6. Callie Dellinger

Second year tight end Sam LaPorta‘s fiancée, Callie Dellinger, met her Pro Bowl boyfriend at Iowa University, where the pair started going out in December 2019 while both freshmen. A fellow athlete, Dellinger starred on the rowing team before graduating in May 2024 with a degree in entrepreneurial management. She now works as a spin instructor for CycleBar. The two announced their engagement in March 2024.

5. Sarah Jane Ramos

The now fiancée of highly compensated Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane Ramos is a Florida State University alum and wine specialist. The two started officially dating in September 2023 before welcoming their first child in February 2024, although biological mathematics implies they met sometime before their relationship became public.

4. Haley Cavinder

One of the best known online influencers in college sports with nearly a million followers, Haley Cavinder — along with her identical twin sister, Hanna — is famous in her own right. The current University of Miami guard, and at one point possible future WWE star, has been dating Dallas Cowboys starting tight end Jake Ferguson since September 2023. She has another year at Miami and is already earning nearly $1 million annually in NIL fees, per On3.

3. Alix Earle

The ultra-famous TikTok star (with over 7 million followers) and podcaster Alix Earle has been dating Miami Dolphins rotational receiver and returner Braxton Berrios since May 2023. The current “Hot Mess” host and North Carolina native lives in Miami while working on her content projects on social media. She established the Alix Earle Scholarship to support business students at the University of Miami Herbert Business School.

2. Hailee Steinfeld

First meeting in May 2023, “True Grit” star Hailee Steinfeld officially became the public girlfriend of this year’s MVP frontrunner, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, in July 2024. The two prefer to keep a low profile, going on sushi dates in New York rather than big, flashy, public adventures. They announced their engagement in November 2024. In addition to her breakthrough role in “True Grit” in 2010, Steinfeld performed in the “Pitch Perfect” film series, which launched her musical career, and has appeared in a number of other movies and shows.

1. Taylor Swift

This one needs little further mention. Taylor Swift is the biggest pop star in the world and has been dating All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce publicly since fall 2023, when she started regularly attending Kansas City Chiefs games, despite being on a record-breaking world tour. Since then, she has been seen on fan cams during Chiefs prime time games and in sold out concerts worldwide.