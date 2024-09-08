NFL Reaction to Cowboys’ Landmark Dak Prescott Deal

The morning before the Dallas Cowboys were set to take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 8, Dallas struck a record-breaking deal with Dak Prescott to keep the quarterback in the fold well past 2024. Prescott’s four-year contract extension is worth upwards of $240 million with $231 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“A deadline deal: Hours before Dallas kicked off its season, it reached agreement with QB Dak Prescott on a four-year contract, $240 million extension that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history and keep him in a Cowboys uniform for seasons to come, per sources,” Schefter stated on X.

USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz noted in a September 8 feature on the deal that “as the league’s first $60 million per year player, Prescott leapfrogged the Cincinnati Bengals‘ Joe Burrow, Jacksonville Jaguars‘ Trevor Lawrence and Green Bay Packers‘ Jordan Love, who all agreed to extensions with an average annual value of $55 million.”

NFL analysts, experts and fans, of course, are talking about the Prescott deal and what expectations the contact puts on the quarterback.

In a September 8 reaction piece, Todd Archer of ESPN stated that “in order for Prescott to move from a very good statistical quarterback to one of the best in Cowboys history, he has to do something he has not done yet: get to a Super Bowl. Maybe even win it.” Elsewhere, he added, “Entering his ninth season, Prescott is a different quarterback than he was when entering his third. He understands the game more. He understands his game more. He understands defenses more.”

Archer also said that the “Cowboys’ legacy is on the line” with the new Prescott deal. He also predicts that “after this season, the Cowboys could look completely different.”

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III took to X to state, “Dak Prescott EARNED his pay day and helped all the players by becoming the first $60 million a year man in NFL History. Standing on business in negotiations to get the most money isn’t just about that player, it’s about advancing the pay ceiling for all players. LOVE IT.”

As the news broke, ESPN “Sunday NFL Countdown” host Alex Smith had glowing words for Prescott, stating, “Good for him. Well deserved. This is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and he’s played for the most valuable franchise in sport in the world.”

‘There Will Be No Shortage of Pressure’ on Dak Prescott

Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report noted in a September 8 feature, “The Dallas Cowboys didn’t just commit to Dak Prescott as their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.” He later added, “Given the new contract and the reality of the spotlight that is always on Dallas, there will be no shortage of pressure on the quarterback to eventually elevate the franchise to the next level.”