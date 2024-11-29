Steelers QB Russell Wilson Receives ‘Loving’ Birthday Message From Wife Ciara

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson turned 36 years old on November 29, which just so happens to fall on Black Friday in 2024.

To show her appreciation, Wilson’s wife Ciara — who is a Grammy award winning American singer songwriter in her own right — shared a public message on social media.

“To the Best Husband, Father, Friend, & Leader @DangeRussWilson, God did His Beautiful work when he made you!” She wrote. “You always Love, Serve, Care, & Give big! I watch you in amazement every day! You are a Legend in all ways!”

“Loving you today and every day like it’s your Birthday!” Ciara concluded the post. “Forever, your biggest cheerleader! I love you so much @DangeRussWilson! HBD Baby! 🫶🏽🎈”

Steelers’ Russell Wilson ‘Thankful for’ Ciara & Family on Social Media

Based on her words, Ciara appears to be very thankful for her husband. Wilson shared a similar sentiment the day prior, on Thanksgiving.

“So much to be thankful for 🙏🏾 Happy Thanksgiving!! @Ciara,” Wilson stated on X, addressing his wife. He included one photo with Ciara and another of her and the entire Wilson family.

The Steelers QB also posted these pictures on his Instagram.

In return, Ciara wrote on Instagram: “God, Your love is true! My heart is full of love & gratitude. I’m so thankful. Happy Thanksgiving ❤️.” She also included a photo with Wilson and the entire family.

Wilson is known for giving off a positive vibe both in his everyday life and on social media. He makes time to meet with children undergoing treatment at nearby Pittsburgh hospitals every week, sharing moments from his visits on his accounts.

This week, Wilson went to the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on November 26, just before the holiday. “Thankful!” He wrote on X, including photos with different patients. “Such amazing kids!”

Wilson tagged his and Ciara’s foundation, the Why Not You Foundation, in this post.

Their mission statement reads: “Founded in 2014, Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to fighting poverty through education, empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude. The foundation supports student access to equal education opportunities, children’s health and food security initiatives. Its mission is to equip today’s youth with the skills and opportunities to become tomorrow’s leaders.”

As part of the foundation’s mission statement, their website notes that “Russell works to extend the foundation’s impact by advocating for pediatric cancer, making visits to Children’s Hospitals across the US, and partnering with organization like V Foundation, Boys & Girls Club, Friends of the Children and many others.”