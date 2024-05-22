Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Sends Message on Harrison Butker’s Speech

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker‘s viral graduation speech at Benedictine College on May 11 remains a hot topic of debate.

Speaking to reporters during organized activities on Wednesday, May 22, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid broke his silence on the matter. “We respect each other’s opinions,” Reid said, per AtozZ Sports’ Charles Goodman. “Not necessarily do we go by those, but we respect everybody to have a voice. That’s a great thing about America, man.”

“We’re (the team) a microcosm of our society,” he noted, per Fox 4 KC’s Harold R. Kuntz. When asked if the women on the Chiefs staff have voiced concern, “That hasn’t happened,” Reid answered, Fox 4 KC’s Rob Collins posted.

“I don’t think he was speaking ill toward women, he has his opinions. We all respect that. I let you guys in this room and you have a lot of opinions that I don’t like.”

Between the strong reaction to Butker’s speech and the ongoing legal drama with Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, Reid addressed the Chiefs’ off-the-field distractions. “We don’t want those things, obviously, to happen,” he said, per SI’s Jordan Foote.

“But things do happen, and you work through it. My thing is it’s important that you learn from it and that you end it.”

Rice is facing eight felony charges stemming from a six-vehicle car crash on March 30 and is expected to face a suspension from the NFL. How long quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ No. 1 wide receiver will be suspended and when the punishment will get handed down remains unknown as the NFL waits for the legal process to play out.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Stirred the Post With His Statement on Harrison Butker

While speaking at the league meeting in Nashville on Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a strong statement on Butker’s divisive message. “Listen, we have over 3,000 players,” Goodell said, per The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov.

“They have diversity of opinions and thoughts just like America does. I think that’s something we treasure. That’s part of what ultimately makes us as a society better. We’re not going to go much beyond the statement we made last week.”

Goodell’s statement differed from the NFL’s message last week, which distanced itself from the three-time Super Bowl champion’s comments. “Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. His views are not those of the NFL as an organization,” Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer told People. “The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

The National Review’s Dan McLaughlin posted, “Bit of a climbdown here from the league.” Far-right conservative columnist David Marcus responded, “Agreed. This is a good walk back.”

While numerous fans expressed support for Goodell championing free speech, others wished former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick received the same support. One person posted, “Bro did not have the same sentiment when Kap spoke up…”

Another fan wrote, “And that would be fine if they had the same standards for Colin Kaepernick. For the NFL, alienating entire demographics is free speech. Silently protesting for social justice? Not so much.”

Chiefs Owner Clark Hunts’s Wife & Daughter Offered Harrison Butker’s Speech Full Support

While Butker’s speech received full support from the Chiefs co-owner Clark Hunt’s wife and daughter, Tavia and Gracie Hunt, the CEO has not yet commented

Conservatives showed their sweeping support for the 28-year-old kicker by making Butker’s jersey one of the top-selling items on NFL Shop.

In response to the petition calling for Butker’s dismissal from the team, which has garnered over 216,000 signatures, Chiefs superstar Chris Jones showed support for his teammate. “I love you @buttkicker7! My brotha,” Jones posted.