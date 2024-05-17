Chris Jones’ Message to Harrison Butker Goes Viral Amid ‘Release’ Petition

Following his controversial commencement speech on May 11, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has become a polarizing figure on social media.

Late on the evening of May 16, however, Butker received a public show of support from superstar teammate and defensive leader Chris Jones. “I love you @buttkicker7! My brotha 🫂,” Jones voiced in front of 298,000 followers on X.

The message came in response to a fan petition “demanding” that the Chiefs dismiss Butker for his “discriminatory remarks.” And it quickly went viral with over 1 million views and 15,000 likes in under three hours.

“There’s currently a petition on http://change.org calling for the Chiefs to release Harrison Butker for his commencement speech,” Greg Price — who serves as the director of communications for the State Freedom Caucus Network — relayed on social media.

The petition currently has over 165,000 signatures as of 12 a.m. CST on May 17.

Price’s post — which Jones quoted — added the following opinion: “You think of all the horrible things current NFL players have done — Tyreek Hill beating his kids, DeShaun Watson, the various deadbeat Dads. But it’s the Catholic guy telling women that families are more important than careers where people draw the line.”

Chiefs & NFL Fans Respond to Chris Jones & Harrison Butker Petition

There were a wide range of responses for both Jones’ comment and the Butker petition in its own right.

“Men supporting bad men… a tale as old as time,” one popular reply read, beginning with Jones’ post.

Another backed Jones, responding: “This made my night [number] 95.”

“Don’t agree with the petition, but lost all respect for the man…,” a third user wrote, “if we lived in ‘his’ times, neither one of us would have any rights. Sorry Chris.”

And a fourth once again shared the opposite opinion on the matter. Stating: “You are now my new favorite Chiefs player and just showed amazing character.”

As for the petition, the reactions leaned heavily in favor of Butker. Overall, Price’s post drawing attention to the petition has received 38,000 likes and counting since 5:33 p.m. EST on May 15. It has been viewed by over 7.6 million users.

Some of the most popular comments include: “It is his opinion & his 1st amendment protects his right to free speech. Ridiculous if the Chief’s cave.”

And: “Harrison Butker is arguably the best kicker in the NFL. The Chiefs aren’t going to release him. Not sure why Tyreek Hill or DeShaun Watson are still in the NFL.”

“I missed the petition to release Rashee Rice after he caused a 6 car accident after drag racing in the highway, then fleeing the scene,” a third popular retort read.

With a fourth well-liked reply noting: “He gave a commencement speech at a private Catholic college in which students got a Christ centered education. This speech was not intended for the woke, progressive, radical left. Bravo Mr. Butker 👏.”

“Here’s a good idea why don’t sports figures and teams stay the hell out of politics,” one last user voiced. “I’m proud of him. I’m very proud of his remarks, but I bet he loses his job.”

A counter-petition has also been started in “support” of Butker. It currently has a little under 9,000 signatures.

Recap of Harrison Butker’s Commencement Speech

In case you missed Butker’s initial speech that began this entire discussion, below were the main remarks in question from May 11.

“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you,” Butker said at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

Continuing: “I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I’m on this stage today, able to be the man that I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation.”

“I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker,” he concluded at the time.

Butker married his wife, Isabelle, in 2018. The couple has two children and is thought to be expecting a third.