Rams Deemed ‘Best Landing Spot’ for $160 Million QB in Free Agency

Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on before a game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Matthew Stafford’s future is already driving the discourse around the Los Angeles Rams, including suggestions that they are the best landing spot for former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Giants released Jones from a four-year, $160 million contract in November. He signed soon after with the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad, but he did not see the field.

Jones faces an uncertain future in Minnesota.

“The Duke product does possess top-tier physical traits and did help New York reach the postseason in 2022. But to revitalize his career, Jones may need to spend more time developing as a backup like [Sam] Darnold did with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on January 22.

“Jones could stay in Minnesota and continue learning under [Kevin] O’Connell. However, O’Connell learned under Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. Going straight to the source could be even better for Jones.”

Knox considers the Rams the “best landing spot” for Jones.

“With Jimmy Garoppolo set to be a free agent, Los Angeles could use a veteran backup,” Knox wrote. “Jones could fill that role while learning under one of the brightest offensive minds in football.”

Rams Could Be Good for Daniel Jones

Sean McVay, Kevin O'Connell, Los Angeles Rams

GettyLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell embrace after the game during the NFC Wild Card Playoff.

Jones spoke candidly about the environment that O’Connell had created with the Vikings. It is a culture partly borrowed from O’Connell’s time working with McVay, both before and with the Rams.

It has also worked before.

Knox points to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who spent the final five weeks of the 2022 season with the Rams.

“Baker Mayfield’s brief partnership with McVay shouldn’t be forgotten by any quarterback who’s looking to resuscitate his career,” Knox wrote. “That’s exactly what Mayfield did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his five-game stretch in L.A.”

Jones may have that in Minnesota.

However, the Vikings also have 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy. He missed his rookie season with a torn meniscus but is expected to be healthy for the spring.

It could depend on how soon Jones is looking to get back in the starting spot after his time in New York. Several teams in need of quarterbacks could turn to the former No. 6 overall pick of the 2019 draft.

Matthew Stafford Uncertain About Future

Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

GettyMatthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams speaks with head coach Sean McVay before a game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Stafford’s comments about his future have left the Rams in a potentially precarious position, with Garoppolo a free agent and 33 years old while 2023 four-round pick Stetson Bennett is unproven.

The Rams have the No. 26 overall pick of the 2025 draft. But a resolution from Stafford would go a long way to clarifying a plan.

They just might now know when they will receive word on his decision.

“I’ll talk about my present. Obviously, proud to be associated with this group – coaching staff, front office, group of players, training staff, equipment, guys – everybody, man. It was a hell of an effort all year to get to this point,” Stafford told reporters on January 19. “As far as my future goes, it’s 30 minutes after the last game. So I’ll take some time to think about it. But I feel like I was playing some pretty good ball.

“Got to where we wanted to be, had a chance for it, and didn’t get it done. But I love competing, I love being in those moments, I’m sure as hell not afraid of them, and competed my a** off. And it didn’t go the way I wanted to today. Next time I’m out there, we’ll line it up, let’s do it again.”

Whether or not Jones is the answer to replace Stafford is a separate but equal issue for McVay and the Rams front office.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com.

