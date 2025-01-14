Kurt Warner Rips Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell During Rams’ Historic Wild Card Win

The Los Angeles Rams got a decisive 27-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round, and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner did not hold back on his criticism of Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell long before the game ended.

Warner, doing the radio broadcast for Westwood, was taken aback by O’Connell’s decision to forego a punt to go for it on fourth down before halftime.

Instead, after a stop, the Rams got the ball back and scored a touchdown before the break.

“The analytics will tell us to go for it, but that was a huge mistake,” Warner told partner Kevin Harlan during the broadcast on January 13. “I’m dumbfounded, here, that Kevin O’Connell went for that on his own side of the field with a minute and a half to go. And it’s almost like you’re just handing points to the Rams.”

“I know it hasn’t been your half. But sometimes, that’s the way it goes,” Warner said. “Hasn’t been our half, we’re only down a couple scores. We’re going to get the football out of the half. Just punt it away, play defense, and rally your troops at the half, get a good drive going. Put points on the board and get right back into this thing. But man, if they’re going to get out of this without the Ram scoring, that would be a huge, huge surprise.”

The Rams did score and O’Connell also took criticism for the lack of urgency and other clock management issues during the contest.

He is 0-2 in the playoffs since helping the Rams win the Super Bowl following the 2021 season.

Rams Make NFL History in Win Over Vikings

The Rams harassed Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold from the opening whistle, sacking him 9 times in the win. He completed 64.1% of his passes for 245 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

The Rams’ sack total tied the second-most sacks in a playoff game in NFL history, adding another indelible mark on the game.

They also set other NFL and franchise records.

“NFL POSTSEASON HISTORY: The Rams became the first team ever to have two cornerbacks record at least one sack in a playoff game since 1982 when sacks became an official stat,” Rams PR posted on X during the game.

“With 2.0 sacks in the first half, DE Kobie Turner (@TurnerKobie) tied Jack Youngblood for the most sacks in a player’s first two career playoff games in franchise history with 2.5,” the PR team said in another post.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford completed 70.4% of his throws for 209 yards, 2 TDs, and 0 picks.

Rams Get Chance at Redemption vs Eagles in Divisional Round

The Rams entered the contest against the Vikings knowing who they would face in the Divisional Round, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles emerged with a 37-20 victory.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1860901970728689881

Both teams ended the regular season strong. LA won five in a row before conceding the finale to the Seattle Seahawks, resting Stafford and other starters. The Eagles have won three straight including a hard-fought victory over the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card.

The winner will move on to face the Detroit Lions – who beat the Rams in Week 1 – or the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.