Vikings Drew ‘Line in Sand’ After Blockbuster Trade Offer for Coach’s Former Protege: Report

The Minnesota Vikings made an aggressive trade to land J.J. McCarthy, acquiring the No. 10 overall pick from the New York Jets. They also made a separate deal to move up to No. 17 overall to select Dallas Turner.

But they were ready to be even more aggressive, only to have their efforts shot down. Had they succeeded, Drake Maye would be donning purple this coming season.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer detailed their efforts.

“The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants did make offers to the New England Patriots for the No. 3 pick to take Drake Maye,” Breer wrote on April 26. “Earlier this week, Minnesota offered the Nos. 11 and 23 picks, and its 2025 first-rounder, with pick swaps favoring the Vikings as part of the proposal; and that offer ticked up with New England on the clock.”

It is unclear what other picks the Vikings included in the offer. But the value of the picks Breer listed would have fallen short of the No. 3 overall pick by roughly 190 points, per the Jimmy Johnson trade value chart from DraftTek.

The Vikings could have surrendered the pair of fourth-round picks they held before making their deals with the Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Nos. 108 and 129 picks are worth 121 points combined.

Breer notes that the interest of Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and Giants head coach Brian Daboll led to the Patriots standing firm on keeping the pick. Minnesota pivoted to its “alternate plan.”

“The Vikings … were emboldened to draw a line in the sand on trade terms … knowing that the Atlanta Falcons had a visit with McCarthy canceled, the Giants were Maye-specific at the position, and the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears and New York Jets wouldn’t take a quarterback.”

Vikings Miss Out on Drake Maye After Patriots Stand Firm

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has spoken about having walk-away prices. But Breer’s report reads more like he had to pivot due to the lack of a seller in New England, who also had a tremendous need for a quarterback.

Maye has a history with Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, who coached him in high school.

The Vikings still wound up sending out more value than they got back in the Jets trade.

That was expected since rival teams knew they were trying to move up for a quarterback, though. Some projections had McCarthy going ahead of Maye even in the latter stages of the pre-draft process.

Vikings Light on 2025 Draft Capital

The Vikings face some scrutiny for the price they paid to land Turner. But an even more ominous reality looms.

They currently have just three picks in the 2025 draft: their first-round pick and a pair of fifth-rounders. The Vikings could have a seventh-round pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers as well. It will only slated to convey under currently unknown conditions.

But they are a prime candidate to trade back in the 2025 draft barring other moves before then.

It would help if some of their recent first-rounder stepped up, though. Something that has yet to happen in too many instances on this roster.