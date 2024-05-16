Vikings Logical Fit for Ex-Packers Pass-Catcher, Favorite of Aaron Rodgers

The Minnesota Vikings have a dynamic duo in the wide receiver room, but after that their roster of pass-catchers grows thin surprisingly quickly.

That evaluation won’t be entirely accurate forever, as it takes into account the injury to two-time Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, which may persist several games into the upcoming regular season. But a hole undeniably exists at the slot receiver position, and without a healthy Hockenson on the depth chart, there’s something of a cavern in that regard in the tight ends room as well.

All of those facts bring the Vikings to late-stage free agency, where possible answers — or at least serviceable band-aids — may be found to patch up what ails the porous portions of the roster. One such player for Minnesota could be Robert Tonyan Jr., formerly of the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears.