Vikings’ $66 Million Star Predicted to Miss Several Games, See Production Plummet

The Minnesota Vikings could have one of the best offenses in the NFL next season, though that will depend on two factors.
Firstly, the Vikings will need to get better than serviceable quarterback play out of Sam Darnold, J.J. McCarthy or some combination of the two. That ball remains very much in the air and is liable to fluctuate on a weekly basis. The same can be assumed about factor No. 2 — the relative health of the roster, namely a group of skill position players who dealt with significant injury last year and may continue to do so in 2024.
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson missed seven games with a hamstring strain, while new running back Aaron Jones missed six contests in 2023 due to bouts with multiple injuries. While both Jefferson and Jones returned before the end of last season and finished strong, the same can’t be said of tight end T.J. Hockenson.
Hockenson went down with a knee injury against the Detroit Lions in Week 16 that ultimately required surgery and could disrupt his ability to begin the year as a starter in the Vikings’ offense. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Friday, May 10, projected that Hockenson will start only 12 games in the upcoming campaign and watch his production dip significantly because of it.
While Hockenson will still benefit from playing alongside Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison upon his return, he’ll also be playing with either Sam Darnold or rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy at quarterback. And with running back Aaron Jones now in the fold, the Vikings shouldn’t be as pass-heavy as they were a year ago.
Fans can expect to see Hockenson back on the field this season, even if he misses the first few weeks. However, they shouldn’t expect the sort of numbers needed to earn Hockenson heavy Pro Bowl consideration.
T.J. Hockenson Ahead of Schedule to Return, May Still Miss Multiple Starts for Vikings
Hockenson, a two-time Pro Bowler (2020, 2022) signed a four-year deal worth $66 million last August. He went on to tally 95 catches for 960 receiving yards and 5 TDs in 15 games played in 2023.
Knox projected Friday that Hockenson will start only 12 games in 2024, over which he predicted the tight end will amass 60 catches for 575 yards and 4 scores. While still respectable, particularly if Hockenson misses five contests, that isn’t the kind of production Minnesota was counting on when it made Hockenson one of the higher-paid and central players of its future.
Hockenson could potentially be back on the field earlier than expected, as reported by Alec Lewis of The Athletic earlier this month.
“Hockenson is ahead of schedule in his rehab, but the Vikings are committed to ensuring he is fully healthy before he plays,” Lewis wrote.
Vikings Lack Pass-Catching Threats at Tight End Behind T.J. Hockenson
The other members of Minnesota’s tight end room — Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt and Nick Muse — will need to pick up the slack in Hockenson’s absence. However, none of those players are nearly as well-equipped as pass-catchers.
Oliver and Mundt caught a total of 39 passes for 385 yards and 3 TDs between them last season, per ESPN statistics. Muse made just one reception for 22 yards.
That means whoever is under center in Minnesota this year will be relying heavily on the receiving corps to put in work. Jefferson had the least productive year of his career in 2023, though that was due in large part to injury and then the absence of Kirk Cousins due to the quarterback’s Achilles tear before Jefferson’s return to good health.
Addison put up solid numbers during his rookie campaign, pulling down 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 TDs. Minnesota is also likely in the market for another wideout this offseason and could be active in free agency via that pursuit.
