Ex-Patriots Coach Gets Honest on Drake Maye’s Week 1 Starting Chances

New England Patriots fans may not see rookie quarterback Drake Maye taking the field right away in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

That’s how former NFL quarterback and Patriots assistant coach Chris Simms sees it, which he discussed after the May 16 schedule release. While Cincinnati didn’t make the playoffs in 2023, the Bengals expect to come back strong this year with quarterback Joe Burrow on the field again following a season-ending wrist injury.

“I don’t think we’re going to see Drake Maye on day one. And especially now that I see the games at Cincinnati, I think we got Jacoby Brissett,” Simms said during Pro Football Talk on May 16.

Simms played in the NFL from 2003 to 2010 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, and Denver Broncos. Afterward, he served on the Patriots coaching staff in 2012 before he joined Pro Football Talk as an analyst.

During Simms’ brief time in New England, the Patriots had Tom Brady at quarterback in the middle of a 20-year dynasty. Maye joins the Patriots at a No. 3 pick amid a massive rebuild where the team hasn’t won a playoff game since Brady’s departure in 2020.

“I wouldn’t rule out Drake Maye taking the starting gig. Is it likely? No. Not in my estimation,” Simms said. “But he’s more advanced and “pro-ready” than some of the other quarterbacks in his class when it comes to his frame, his willingness [and effectiveness] throwing to the middle of the field, and his feel for pressure.”

“He’s also more accustomed to being in a less-than-ideal situation than guys like Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy, both of whom could be Week 1 starters,” Simms added.

Maye played for a North Carolina team that went 17-10 the past two seasons — less success than where Daniels and McCarthy played the past two years. Daniels’ LSU teams went 20-7 in that span, and McCarthy’s Michigan squads went 28-1 in that timeframe.

Patriots ‘Losers’ of NFL Schedule Release

Simms isn’t alone in his assessment over Maye not starting right away. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe considered the Patriots one of the “losers” of the NFL schedule release since the team faces a gauntlet of talented quarterbacks. New England had a 4-13 record last season, but the Patriots will face a first place-worthy schedule.

“They’re scheduled for two tilts each against Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa,” Howe wrote. “They’ll visit Caleb Williams and the Bears. They’ll host 2023 first-rounders C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson. They’ll also greet Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence, Brock Purdy and Kyler Murray.”

“Injuries will likely erase some of those matchups, but those QBs currently are the Patriots’ adversaries in 15 of their 17 games,” Howe added. “The Patriots’ primary goal in 2024 will be to develop Maye to create optimism and momentum for 2025. Everything else takes a back seat.”

Patriots Could Start Jacoby Brissett Instead

New England doesn’t have a great receiver group surrounding Maye yet, and the Patriots brought in Brissett as a potential bridge quarterback and mentor to Maye. Brissett started his career with the Patriots as a No. 3 pick in 2016, and he has 48 career starts in his journeyman career.

In the case of Week 1, Brissett has thrown for 511 yards and three touchdowns versus three interceptions in three career games against the Bengals.