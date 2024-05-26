NFL Writer Drops Grim Prediction for Giants QB Daniel Jones

The New York Giants’ 2024 season could define Daniel Jones’ NFL career.

It’s no secret that this is a make-or-break campaign for Jones as the NYG starter, but Bleacher Report analyst Brad Gagnon explained why the 2024 season goes beyond that for the former first-round talent out of Duke on May 24.

“Considering his career 85.2 passer rating, there’s just no way the Giants will tolerate another letdown season from Jones and hand him another $41.6 million in 2025,” Gagnon began. Adding that “it’s now or never” for the Giants signal-caller.

Later, the writer made a prediction, and it wasn’t overly optimistic.

“Jones has 38 touchdown passes in the last four seasons combined. [Dak] Prescott threw nearly as many in 2023 alone,” he said. “The 26-year-old just doesn’t have the playmaking ability with his arm to overcome the lack of talent that surrounds him.”

“This will be his last season as an NFL starter,” Gagnon finally concluded.

‘Main Obstacles’ Facing Daniel Jones in 2024

Jones should have a slightly better supporting cast in 2024. The Giants offensive line has improved on paper and the WR corps added Malik Nabers, but Big Blue also traded in Saquon Barkley for Devin Singletary in free agency.

Gagnon believes that departure could hurt Jones’ chances of resurrecting his career.

“As with [Deshaun] Watson in Cleveland, if there’s any chance this will suddenly work, [Jones will] need top-notch support,” he argued. “With Saquon Barkley gone, questions surrounding much of the offensive line and the jury still out on Malik Nabers, the Giants don’t appear to be offering enough.”

While Gagnon has a point, much of Jones’ season — and future outlook — could come down to injuries.

Jones has to prove that he can stay healthy long-term. Whether that’s with the Giants or another franchise.

And in order for the QB to stay on the field, the Giants blocking unit must also avoid injury. Only a healthy, productive campaign of winning football can alter Jones’ outlook.

If Daniel Jones Fails in 2024, He’s Unlikely to Get Another Starting Job in 2025

Gagnon is right about one thing — if Jones fails in New York, he’s going to have to regroup as a backup in 2025.

First off, there’s a decent chance that Jones is released next offseason if things go badly — saving the Giants $30.5 million worth of cap space. That would make him a free agent and looking around the league, there are very few openings for a player with Jones’ resume.

Justin Fields doesn’t even have a starting job in 2024, and one could argue that Fields has shown as much or more potential than Jones as a playmaker and gamechanger. And that’s before adding a new batch of rookie quarterbacks into the mix.

Instead, Jones will likely have to go the route of a failed top prospect. Think Sam Darnold, Geno Smith or even Zach Wilson — from a New York perspective. If Jones works hard and finds the right situation, it’s possible he could reboot his career somewhere else like the aforementioned Smith or Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay.

Having said that, it’s also possible Jones turns into a high-end backup that gets an opportunity or two due to injury. That outcome would prove Gagnon correct, virtually ending Jones’ days as a trusted NFL starter.