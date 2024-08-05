Giants’ Daniel Jones Doubles Down on Bold Claim About NFL Status

The idea Daniel Jones is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL might make some raise an eyebrow, some laugh out loud or others fume, but the New York Giants’ starter isn’t backing away from his believe he’s one of the league’s premier players at his position.

In fact, Jones has doubled down on recent bold statements about his abilities. For the second time in a matter of days, the under-fire incumbent has been defiant about his status compared to his peers.

Speaking to reporters after the Giants duked it out with the Detroit Lions during a testy joint practice on Monday, August 5, Jones said, “I’m very confident and know I can play at a high level here. I understand I need to do that consistently,” per SNY.tv’s Giants Videos.

This was Jones fronting up to any negative reaction to a claim he made during an interview with “Go Long” owner Tyler Dunne, published on Saturday, August 3.

Dunne’s interview featured a question, “do you believe you’re one of the best quarterbacks in the league?” Jones gave an emphatic “absolutely” in response.

Making good on these bold proclamations will not only define the Giants in 2024, but also Jones’ future as a pro starter beyond this year.

Daniel Jones More Bullish in Face of Increased Pressure

Jones is well aware of the pressure he’s under entering his sixth season. That awareness is evident in a quarterback who’s more bullish, both verbally and physically.

An emboldened Jones showcased his aggressive streak by rushing to the defence of new teammate, versatile interior offensive lineman Greg Van Roten, during one of many melees against the Lions. As Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News highlighted, Jones needed to be restrained to prevent further involvement in the scuffles.

He’s got a lot to prove, but three things stand out most. First, Jones needs to show observers he can stay healthy. That’s a tall order after a neck injury and torn ACL cost him all but six games last season.

Extended time on the sidelines led to the ruin of what should have been a banner campaign for Jones. The time when he followed a career year in 2022 by going from strength to strength and justifying the $160 million contract the Giants subsequently handed him.

That deal came at the expense of paying Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley, a decision the Giants doubled down on this offseason. Barkley’s now a member of NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles, while the the Giants have bet the house on Jones finally making the grade.

For that to happen, Jones needs to prove he can co-exist with fiery head coach Brian Daboll. Their relationship has often appeared strained, particularly whenever Daboll has vented his frustrations about Jones’ turnovers and decision-making.

Jones admitted to Dunne how QB and coach “have a different way of going about it sometimes.” Fortunately, Jones also believes he and Daboll are “continuing to grow and build that relationship. Continuing to spend more and more time getting on the same page, learning to talk together, how we see it, how we see things.”

Daboll will hope the moves the Giants made to bolster Jones’ supporting cast this offseason will be enough to get the signal-caller back on track.

Giants Have Given Their QB1 Better Support

The chief move Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen made to help Jones was to select wide receiver Malik Nabers sixth overall in the 2024 NFL draft. Nabers is a sudden-strike playmaker who can beat coverage at every level of the field.

His development will be critical to Jones progressing as a passer. The good news is Daboll has already seen the chemistry between Jones and his potential go-to receiver “growing every day,” per Giants Videos.

Nabers will make a difference for Jones, and so will new linemen like Van Roten, Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor. Improving line play remains a priority after Jones took 30 of the league-high 85 sacks surrendered by the Giants last season.

Better protection means more time to aim for a genuine big-play threat. Combine those things with avoiding injury, and maybe Jones lives up to his bold claim.