Ex-Giants’ Daniel Jones Connected to New Team After QB Injury: Insider

Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could potentially have a suitor out west depending on how both Week 12 and an injury follow-up go.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on November 23, the San Francisco 49ers are a “situation to watch” when it comes to Jones’ next opportunity.

“With [quarterback] Brock Purdy working through a shoulder injury and Kyle Shanahan’s affinity for mobile quarterbacks, [Jones could fit with San Francisco],” Fowler noted. Purdy has already been ruled out this weekend, with backup Brandon Allen expected to start in his place.

Having said that, if Purdy’s prognosis indicates a multiweek absence rather than one singular game, the Niners might look to upgrade on their QB situation as they battle for the NFC West title and/or a wildcard spot. And Jones, for all his flaws, is a much more experienced starting quarterback than Allen.

San Francisco also has 2023 phenomenon Joshua Dobbs on the roster behind Purdy and Allen, but the veteran failed to win the QB2 role with the 49ers. Jones would presumably be an improvement on both backup options should Purdy miss time.

49ers Are Trying to ‘Figure out What’s Going on’ With Brock Purdy’s Shoulder as Daniel Jones Waits out Waiver Process

Jones is not expected to be claimed off waivers due to his massive $160 million contract. In the meantime, he must wait for the waiver process to conclude.

“If Daniel Jones is not claimed, a team could sign him after 4 PM on Monday,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on November 22, adding: “A more realistic scenario would be signing him on Tuesday or Wednesday. [Or] he could also wait for a QB desperate team to bring him on.”

That gives San Francisco a couple of days to get a better sense of Purdy’s injury situation.

Per Fowler on November 22, “the 49ers are trying to figure out what’s going on with Brock Purdy’s shoulder in real time.”

“I don’t want to say there’s long-term concern,” Shanahan told reporters on Friday of Week 12. “We got the MRI on Monday. We thought he just needed some rest and really weren’t concerned about him not being good this week. But when he started up Thursday, [the injury] just surprised him, surprised us, how it felt. So, we had to shut him down.”

Shanahan also said that the results of the November 18 MRI did not match Purdy’s symptoms later in the week. Calling his Week 13 status “up in the air” as of November 22.

The 49ers will likely have more information on Purdy on Monday, around the same time Jones is set to hit the open market. At that point, San Francisco would also have a better sense of how Allen handled the starting gig.

Ex-Giants QB Daniel Jones Will Have ‘6-8 Teams’ That Are Willing to Give Him a Shot, Per a Source of Jeremy Fowler’s

Within the same article as the Niners link, Fowler quoted an unnamed AFC executive, who said: “There will be 6-8 teams that will need a bridge QB and be willing to give [Jones] a shot. Or a high-end backup if you are a Super Bowl team. The timing will be interesting. It’s late in the year, so he will need to be familiar with the offense.”

San Francisco is one potential candidate, but the insider also revealed three other possibilities.

“A few people around the league mentioned the [Las Vegas] Raiders as a sensible option,” he relayed. “They have a clear need at QB, and one of the team’s quarterback coaches, Fred Walker, was Jones’ offensive coordinator at Duke.”

Fowler’s next potential suitor was the Jacksonville Jaguars, but only if Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) is ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The final suggestion was the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys, given Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury. Although according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota on November 22, “Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said on @SASportsStar that they have no interest in adding former Giants QB Daniel Jones.”