Ex-Giants QB Daniel Jones May Take New Role With Vikings

For the New York Giants, the NFL season is over, since the team’s 3-14 record wasn’t good enough to get them into the playoffs. But, former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is gearing up for a playoff run with his new team, the Minnesota Vikings.

Ahead of the Minnesota Vikings’ much-anticipated Monday, January 13, game against the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round of the NFC Playoffs, Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell made some surprising comments about Jones and his possible role with the team going forward.

Former Giants QB Daniel Jones and the Minnesota Vikings Trajectory

On Tuesday, January 7, the Vikings made the move of signing Jones to their active roster from their practice squad. He was expected to be the team’s third-string quarterback when the Vikings take on the Rams, but that could change. The Vikings are willing to do pretty much anything for a win, as expected, and O’Connell has made it clear that all options are on the table.

Jones joins quarterback Sam Darnold and No. 2 quarterback Nick Mullens following six weeks on the team’s practice squad. Mullens has served as Darnold’s backup for the full regular season. Darnold started all 17 games, but Mullens took over during four games for various reasons.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, January 9, O’Connell wouldn’t commit as to whether Mullens or Jones would be Darnold’s main backup Monday evening against the Rams. Instead, the coach had good things to say about Jones, while also pumping up the rest of the team’s huge quarterback stable.

Speaking on the matter, O’Connell said that the former New York Giants quarterback “definitely has progressed,” per NFL expert and reporter Kevin Seifert.

“He’s gotten a lot of really good work in both running scout team works and then just extra work here and there when he can with [quarterbacks coach Josh McCown] and Nick and Brett [Rypien, quarterback] as well,” he said.

O’Connell added that “the best way I can put it is we’re doing everything we can to get Sam ready to go, but at the same time, whether it’s Nick or Daniel or Brett, having all those guys absorbing the game plan like always. It’s such a fluid thing here the rest of the way. We’re going to do whatever we think gives us the best chance to win.”

Daniel Jones’ Timing in Signing

What’s interesting is that the Vikings decided to move Jones up to the active roster right after one of Darnold’s worst games of the season. Playing the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 5, Darnold had a 34.5% off-target rate, which marks the second worst of his career. As a result of not just Darnold but the entire game, the Vikings fell to the Lions in a 31-9 loss.

When asked specially if Jones could be the No. 2 quarterback on Monday against the Rams, O’Connell said the Vikings would “do whatever it takes to give us the best chance to win here the rest of the way.”

As a result of being signed to the active roster, Jones is now unable to sign with another team during the playoffs. The Vikings are now also eligible to get a compensatory draft pick if Jones inks with any other team during 2025 free agency, per the NFL rules.