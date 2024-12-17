Giants’ Daniel Jones Replacement Could Be a Familiar Face

The New York Giants are in search of a new franchise quarterback, and one option is a familiar face to New Yorkers.

The New York Giants are heading into the offseason in search of a new quarterback. In fact, their quarterback woes have gotten even worse as of late, since during the team’s game Sunday, December 15, against the Baltimore Ravens, backup quarterback Tommy DeVito left with a concussion. With backup quarterback Drew Lock also out, the Giants brought in their fourth quarterback, Tim Boyle.

Next season, the Giants will need a franchise quarterback. As it turns out, who they bring on could be a familiar face to New Yorkers.

NFL Expert Points to Possible Giants Quarterback Replacement

New York sports fans got to know quarterback Sam Darnold when he played with the New York Jets from 2018-2020. He didn’t work out with the Jets and has played with a handful of teams since, most recently the Minnesota Vikings.

Darnold is having a banner year with the Vikings, and he’s helped lead them to an 11-2 record. He’ll likely be one of the hottest quarterbacks on the market during the offseason, and the Giants may want to snag him.

NFL analyst and expert Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report states that “Darnold would be a near-ideal fit for Daboll’s offense.”

“It’s not hard to look at some of the big plays Darnold has delivered in Minnesota and imagine him doing the same with Malik Nabers in New York,” Knox stated in the December 11 feature. “He struggled with pocket awareness, decision-making and ball placement early in his career,” although Darnold has “improved in those areas significantly this season.”

Knox added that, in simple terms, “the version of Darnold we’ve seen in 2025 is the sort of quarterback the Giants always hoped Jones could become.”

The Giants are projected to have $61.4 million in cap space in 2025, so Knox adds that the team “can and should make a run at Darnold.”

Sam Darnold Could Return to the ‘City Where He Started His NFL Career’

Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team also states that he believes Darnold would be a good fit for the Giants.

“There’s something fitting about Darnold returning to the city where he started his NFL career,” Brooke noted in the December 8 piece.

First, Brooke explains that while “a new GM would likely want to take a swing on a rookie quarterback, especially if the Giants can secure a top-three pick,” since the upcoming signal-caller class “isn’t as strong as in previous seasons, and a player like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders may not be considered great value that early, depending on the GM,” that the team might go with a vet.

Brooke adds that the idea of bringing Darnold to the Giants holds little risk. If Darnold does well, the team is able to “build out the roster at other positions.” If it’s not a good fit, the Giants can get a signal-caller “in next year’s draft, where they could take Eli Manning’s nephew in Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning.”

It may come down to which quarterbacks are available at the point in the 2025 NFL Draft when the Giants get to pick. There’s been talk of Ward or Sanders being a good fit for the Giants, so time will tell if the Giants go with a rookie or someone like Darnold.