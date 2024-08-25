Giants Have New Quarterback Option Following NFL Roster Cuts

The New York Giants closed out their preseason Saturday, August 24, with a 10-6 loss to the New York Jets. Now, teams across the NFL, including the Giants, are making cuts to their rosters to complete their 53-man rosters before the Tuesday at 4 p.m. Eastern time. Among the cuts announced Sunday, August 25, was the Miami Dolphins releasing quarterback Mike White. Considering the Giants’ struggle to get some quarterback strength, White could make for an interesting pick for New York’s backup.

Mike White to the Giants?

White was going up against Skylar Thompson for the Dolphins‘ backup quarterback position behind Tua Tagovailoa, and in the end, Thompson prevailed.

White started his NFL career as a fifth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018. He signed to the Jets practice squad in 2019 and made some appearances on the field during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

White made his first career start following Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s 2021 injury and helped the Jets pull off a 34-31 win over the Bengals on Oct. 21, 2021. He started two more games with the Jets that year, but the team lost both games. Miami signed White for the 2023-24 season, and he played six games with the team.

Counting White’s two-year career with the New York Jets, he started seven games and made eight total appearances. He completed just over 62 percent of his passes and averaged 268 passing yards per game during his time with the Jets, too.

With White back on the market, a good amount of NFL teams will be looking at him to fill a backup quarterback role.

So, what could White bring to the table with the Giants? For one, he has on-field experience with a variety of different teams and situations, since he’s played with the Cowboys, Jets and Dolphins.

White also has experience starting, which could come in handy if Daniel Jones gets injured or the Giants decide to bench the quarterback. White might not be the long-term answer the Giants are searching for, but they could certainly do worse.

Brian Daboll on the Giants’ Quarterback Situation

Following the Giants’ preseason game against the Jets, head coach Brian Daboll discussed the team’s quarterback situation with the press, especially when it comes to their backup quarterbacks, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito.

When asked if he planned to keep the Giants’ current quarterbacks, Daboll replied, “I’d say roster decisions right now at 11 o’clock on Saturday night, whatever it is. We’ll talk about that tomorrow as a staff (and) the next day, make our decisions. We could release some people tomorrow. We’ll see how it goes.”

When asked specifically if DeVito has earned a roster spot, Daboll said, “I have confidence in Tommy (DeVito), but I’m not going to get into roster decisions right now, right after this game.”

Daboll was also pressed about the possibility of keeping both backup quarterbacks considering Lock is “already banged up” and Jones has “an injury history.”