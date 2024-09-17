New Giants Quarterback Option Could Oust Daniel Jones as Starter

The New York Giants lost again in Week 2, as the Washington Commanders inched past New York for a victory, 21-18. Franchise quarterback Daniel Jones had a better week against the Commanders than he did in Week 1 against the Vikings, with two touchdown passes and 32 rushing yards. But, there are still voices calling for a Jones replacement, and some NFL experts and analysts think they’ve found a good fit in a just benched quarterback.

Bryce Young Could Grow with the New York Giants

Over the weekend, the Carolina Panthers benched quarterback Bryce Young, just two games into his second season in the NFL. The Panthers selected Young No. 1 overall in the 2023 draft, and now, the 2021 Heisman Trophy is at the sidelines. It’s a surprising situation and could put Young on the market sooner rather than later.

Doric Sam of Bleacher Report sees Young as a fit for the New York Giants. In a September 16 feature, Sam names the Giants as the top landing spot for Young.

“The Giants are likely to be in the running for a top-three pick in the 2025 draft, so acquiring Young would give them the opportunity to address another area of need with an impact player,” he stated. “Learning under (Giants head coach) Brian Daboll could be helpful for the Alabama product, as Daboll made a name for himself by developing Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen into the superstar we see today.” Sam added, “If he picks up the offense quickly, Young could even challenge Jones for the starting quarterback position later this year. Daboll likely would welcome the opportunity to get some new energy under center as New York tries to secure a better outlook for the future.” The other landing spots that Sam wrote would be a good fit for Young are the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bryce Young Could Have a ‘Sense of Comfort’ with Brian Daboll

In a September 16 feature for FanSided, Lior Lampert makes the case for Young to be traded to one of three NFL teams. His No. 3 pick is the Giants.

“Like Young, New York Giants signal-caller Daniel Jones’ time with his respective squad is nearing an end. Here, the Panthers passer expedites the process, putting Big Blue Nation in a bind,” Lampert stated. “Will fans in New York be patient with Young after seeing the torment their former first-round quarterback has put them through? More importantly, would Giants senior vice president/general manager Joe Schoen’s tenure last long enough to see the plan through?”

Lampert also noted that if this deal were to happen, Young would already have a commonality with Daboll that could help foster their relationship.

“Daboll was the offensive coordinator for the renowned Crimson Tide college football program in 2017, aka Young’s alma mater,” Lampert said. “While their times at the school didn’t align, the linkage establishes a sense of comfort, at the very least.”

Lampert’s No. 2 pick for Young is the Miami Dolphins, “as Tua Tagovailoa insurance,” and his No. 1 pick is the Los Angeles Rams, which has Sean McVay turning “Bryce Young into (a) post-Matthew Stafford reclamation project.”