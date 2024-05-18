Giants Can Sign Pro Bowl ‘Goal-Line Back’ to Support Devin Singletary

Replacing Saquon Barkley with Devin Singletary isn’t enough for the New York Giants to keep their running game strong. Another way would be to sign former NFL rushing champion Kareem Hunt for short-yardage and red zone work.

It’s a credible idea put forward by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox. He believes “Devin Singletary is poised to be the new starter, but the Giants will likely employ a committee approach.”

A committee approach makes sense to try and replace a back as versatile and gifted as two-time Pro Bowler Barkley, who joined the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. Singletary will offer speed, elusiveness and some pass-catching skills, but a power element is still missing.

This is where ex-Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns runner Hunt enters the picture. Knox thinks “Adding Kareem Hunt would give New York a viable short-yardage and goal-line back to round out that committee.”

Again, this suggestion has merit because the role Knox mapped out for Hunt with the Giants is similar to one he played for the Browns.

Kareem Hunt Would Fill Need for Giants

Hunt’s niche skills would fill an obvious need for the Giants. Namely, giving the offense a power back for key situations.

Many of those situations occur close to the end zone. Like when Hunt ploughed over from the one-yard line against the Houston Texans in the Wild-Card Playoffs.

This kind of play becomes automatic when a back with Hunt’s 5-foot-11, 216-pound frame, low centre of gravity and nose for the end zone is in the lineup. Those qualities, along with a square pad level, make Hunt prolific at the business end of the field.

He proved as much by taking this pass to pay-dirt against the Texans.

Hunt tallied these two scores after rushing for nine touchdowns in 15 games during the regular season. The 28-year-old also moved the chains for 38 first downs and gained 175 of his 411 yards on the ground after contact, according to Pro Football Reference.

A combination of Hunt and Singletary would be an ideal mix for a post-Barkley rushing attack.

Devin Singletary Needs Help

Singletary played for Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll with the Buffalo Bills, so Big Blue should know the player is not a true workhorse. Instead, Singletary is a complementary back who can attack the edges of defenses on the ground and still be a factor in the passing game.

An example of Singletary’s one-cut-and-go talents was this run against the Browns, highlighted by Area45 host Shaun Bijani.

Singletary will keep the Giants in business running off tackle. So will Tyrone Tracy Jr., the team’s fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft who is already generating plenty of buzz as a potential starter.

Tracy can replace the speed lost by veteran Matt Breida being left on the market. Yet, there’s still room for a more physical runner.

Hunt fits the bill as a proven commodity who led the league in rushing as a rookie back in 2017. He’s developed a speciality in a vital area, but Hunt still has the ability to carry a starter’s role if needed.

Those traits are worth the Giants finding some salary cap space to make room for a bargain contract.