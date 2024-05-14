Giants Pushed to Start Late-Round Draft Pick as Rookie

Have the New York Giants found a sleeper in fifth-round running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.?

The Purdue wide receiver turned halfback has been getting a lot of attention since the NFL draft. Most recently, Bleacher Report analyst Alex Kay urged Big Blue to start Tracy right out of the gates so long as he puts together a “strong camp.”

Despite the rookie’s lack of experience — having only played one full season as a starting running back in college — Kay believes Tracy is “brimming with intrigue.”

“Tracy finished his tenure with the Boilermakers having racked up a respectable 854 yards and eight touchdowns on a mere 130 carries,” the writer noted. “Although it was no longer his primary job, he still flashed his receiver skills often in West Lafayette and accumulated 330 yards on 47 receptions.”

Needless to say, we’re talking about true dual threat potential out of the backfield.

“Although there’s not much on tape to go off, Tracy displayed power and elusiveness in equal measure,” Kay went on. “At 5’11”, 209 pounds, he’s well-built to handle the rigors of the pro game. Any doubts about his athleticism should have dissipated at the combine when he ran a 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds and leaped 40 inches vertically and 10’4″ in the broad jump.”

The Bleacher Report analyst concluded that this combination of “rushing potential, receiving skill and athleticism” gives Tracy a chance to be “a playmaker right out of the gates.”

Devin Singletary Will Start for Giants but Tyrone Tracy Could Battle for RB2 Role

Kay doesn’t actually believe Tracy will overtake veteran Devin Singletary for the starting job this summer. After all, the Bleacher Report article was headlined: “NFL Rookies Who Won’t Start in 2024 but Definitely Should.”

Having said that, the RB2 role appears to be up for grabs in New York and Tracy beating out recent draft picks Eric Gray and Gary Brightwell Jr. would go a long way in any swift ascension he might make up the depth chart.

“If Tracy has a strong camp, he could put himself in the discussion for more than a couple of home run shots each week early,” Kay stated. “But it’ll likely be another year or two before he’s ready for a leading role in the Big Apple.”

Even so, the early hype on Tracy is promising for fans. The Giants haven’t had much luck with running back prospects ever since spending a first-round selection on Saquon Barkley.

If Tracy succeeds, a tandem approach between the youngster and Singletary could serve the G-Men well in 2024.

Tyrone Tracy Called Top-10 Non-Round 1 Draft Pick by NFL Insider

We mentioned the attention Tracy has gotten around the league. On May 13, NFL insider Field Yates ranked him 10th on a list highlighting non-round one draft picks who can make an immediate impact as rookies.

“Tracy was one of the more unique prospects in the class,” Yates began. “After four seasons as a wide receiver at Iowa, he transferred to Purdue for two seasons and became a running back.”

“That versatility gives him a chance to be on the field and deployed early and often, especially amid a thin Giants backfield led by Devin Singletary,” the ESPN analyst explained. “Tracy scored eight times last season and averaged 6.3 yards per carry.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Tracy can live up to all the early hype he’s been receiving during Organized Team Activities, training camp and the preseason.