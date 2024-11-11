Controversial Giants Cut Signs With Super Bowl Contender: Report

The New York Giants were criticized publicly for choosing to release veteran cornerback/special teamer Nick McCloud after he refused to take a midseason pay cut.

“Asking a starter to take a pay cut in season is about as cut-throat a move as I remember ever from NFL, especially [the] Giants,” NY Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy posted at the time. “Have to imagine players are wondering, ‘How does this help us win?’”

Similarly, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan called it both “cut-throat” and “bold” to cut McCloud over a financial squabble with Deonte Banks coming off a benching and Tre Hawkins consistently scratched.

A week later, McCloud has already resurfaced with a new team — and you might say this entire situation has turned out reasonably well for the veteran CB.

“McCloud, who was cut by the Giants last week after refusing to take a pay cut, is signing with the [San Francisco] 49ers’ practice squad, per source,” Duggan reported on November 11. “McCloud joins a contender with elevations to the active roster likely for the strong special teamer.”

So, after Week 10, the Giants are now 2-8 in the midst of another lost season while McCloud has a shot at the postseason and maybe even a Super Bowl if he plays his cards right. The Niners are now 5-4 and getting healthier by the week after a rough start marred by injuries. They sit a half-game back of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West.

McCloud appeared in 40 games with the Giants over the past three seasons, including playoffs. 16 of those appearances were starts and he logged over 660 snaps on special teams.

McCloud forced 4 fumbles, broke up 10 passes and recorded 1 interception with Big Blue. He was also credited with 1.5 sacks and 88 total tackles.

Ex-Giants RB Gary Brightwell Signs With Bengals: Report

McCloud wasn’t the only former Giant to sign a new contract on November 11. Former 2021 draft pick and running back Gary Brightwell earned an opportunity in the AFC.

“Source: The [Cincinnati] Bengals are bolstering their RB room, agreeing to a deal with former Giants RB Gary Brightwell,” FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Monday. “He will start on the practice squad, I’m told. Cincinnati had a plethora of veteran players in the building today for visits/workouts.”

Brightwell was one of former general manager Dave Gettleman’s final draft picks, and he never really caught the attention of the new regime once Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen took over.

The Giants kept Brightwell inside the organization from 2021 through May of 2024, eventually waiving him with injury. He only took the field for 140 offensive snaps during his time in New York, with another 610 on special teams.

Over 41 rushing attempts with the G-Men, Brightwell registered an okay yards per carry average of 4.0 YPC. Having said that, he was never truly given much run behind Saquon Barkley and younger Schoen draft picks like Eric Gray and — eventually — Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Giants Will Likely Evaluate Youth at CB the Rest of 2024

Outside of veteran CB Adoree’ Jackson and starting safety Jason Pinnock, the entire Giants secondary is under the age of 25 now that McCloud is gone. And Pinnock is 25 on the dot.

With a conference-worst 2-8 record, it does make sense to go all-in on evaluating the youth — so the McCloud cut makes more sense after the Carolina Panthers loss than before it. If the Giants phased out Jackson next, it would follow that trend.

Still, many questions exist long-term. Can Banks develop into a true CB1, or is his second year in the league more telling of the type of player he is? Will Hawkins get another opportunity? And, if so, what will he do with it?

This Giants regime will also need 2024 draft picks like Tyler Nubin and Dru Phillips to continue to look like hits if they’re going to turn the franchise around.

At this stage of the season, the youth should get more and more snaps. What they do with them will likely paint a telling picture of the Giants’ future.