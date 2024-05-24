Zach Wilson Had One Word Response to Jets-Broncos Trade

Zach Wilson was traded from the New York Jets to the Denver Broncos on April, 22. However, he hadn’t shared his thoughts on the deal until Thursday, May 23.

During a five-minute and 24-second interview with local media, Wilson provided one word to describe the trade, “bittersweet.”

“Yeah, obviously there are bittersweet moments in everything. I was grateful for my experience there and the guys, I miss the guys out there and everything too. At the same time, a fresh start is good and I’m excited to attack a new challenge,” Wilson said.

A Parting of the Ways Was in Everyone’s Best Interest

Wilson is clearly ready for a new chapter and so are the Jets.

As this painfully obvious split was dragging on throughout the offseason, the question was raised about Wilson potentially sticking around in 2024.

General manager Joe Douglas refused to touch that topic at the Annual League Meeting instead saying there was plenty of offseason left for a move to happen.

After the trade happened ahead of the draft, members of the Jets organization were ready to turn the page and didn’t want to discuss the Wilson situation any further.

The Jets came as close to giving Wilson away as an NFL team possibly can. New York flipped a 2024 seventh-rounder for a 2024 sixth-rounder. Plus the Jets and Broncos split the remaining $5.5 million tab that was owed to Wilson this season. Each team ends up paying $2.75 million, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton is using the way the Jets treated Wilson on the way out as a form of motivation.

“It’s kind of the orphan group. They’re all orphan dogs,” Payton said when describing his quarterback room via Tom Dierberger of Sports Illustrated.

When Wilson was asked about that description, he took it in stride.

“I mean we’ve gone through it, right? You can see why it has been three years of tough challenges but at the end that’s what makes you stronger. You just need someone to believe in you, believe in yourself, and being able to just keep working hard and getting better,” Wilson responded.

A reporter followed up by asking if he were an orphan dog, what kind of dog would he be.

“I’m a husky guy. I like huskies. I’ve got a couple of huskies at home. Tender loving,” Wilson said.

Another QB Addition Could Be Coming for the Jets This Offseason

New York is down to four passers after cutting ties with rookie Colby Suits earlier this week.

However two of the passers are older players (Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor), one is coming off of a devastating injury (Jordan Travis), and the other one is an unproven UDFA rookie (Andrew Peasley).

I asked Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic on “Boy Green Daily” this week if the team needs to add another arm to make it through the offseason.

“I think that’s a fair question. They do like to have four quarterbacks,” Rosenblatt told me. He explained if Rodgers/Taylor/Peasley are healthy and Travis is ready by camp they will ride with what they have.

“It wouldn’t shock me if they brought in an arm at some point. It wouldn’t be anything big, it would be just some guy you’ve never heard of probably. Just to have another arm in there,” Rosenblatt explained. However, he did throw out the possibility of the Jets bringing back fan favorite Chris Streveler.

“Bring him back! He still exists,” Rosenblatt added.