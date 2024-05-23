Steelers Add Super Bowl Champion RB: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added another running back to their roster. SportsTrust Advisors, the football agency that represents former Kansas City Chiefs running back La’Mical Perine, announced on X (formerly Twitter) on May 23 that Perine signed a contract with the Steelers.

“La’Mical Perine is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers,” the agency wrote.

Perine appeared in three regular season games and three postseason contests with the Chiefs last season. He lined up for 13 special teams snaps against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game.

Perine didn’t play in the Super Bowl, but he still won a Super Bowl ring as part of the team’s 2023 roster.

The 26-year-old running back has also played for the New York Jets during his career. He has posted 340 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns along with 14 catches for 96 yards in 17 NFL games.

Steelers Sign Second RB This Week With La’Mical Perine Addition

Perine began his career as a fourth-round selection for the Jets in the 2020 NFL draft. But after 10 games during his rookie season, Perine finished his first NFL campaign on injured reserve.

He then only dressed for four contests in 2021 and ahead of the 2022 season, the Jets waived Perine at the end of preseason.

Perine spent most of the 2022 season regular season on the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins practice squads. But he didn’t appear in a game.

In college, Perine averaged 5 yards per career for the Florida Gators. His best statistical season came during his junior season when he rushed for 826 yards and 7 touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

Perine is the second running back the Steelers signed in the span of three days. Pittsburgh added former Tennessee Titans running back Jonathan Ward to the roster on May 21.

With two backfield additions, the Steelers now have seven running backs on the roster. Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson sit on top of the backfield depth chart.

Perine and Ward will probably compete with Aaron Shampklin and Daijun Edwards for the No. 4 running back spot and special teams snaps.

As a rookie with the Jets, Perine returned 2 kickoffs for 22 yards. He has played 99 special teams snaps in his NFL career.

Another RB Move Coming for Steelers?

With extra depth, particularly veteran experience with the addition of Perine, some Steelers fans on X wondered if the team was setting itself up to make another backfield transaction.

“2 RBs in as many days,” wrote Joseph Money. “Something in the works?”

Money is likely referring to the possibility that the Steelers could trade Harris. The fourth-year running back has been at the center of trade speculation since the team declined his fifth-year option on May 2.

On May 21, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport included a Harris deal to the Dallas Cowboys on a list of potential trades that make “too much sense.”

“The Steelers have another running back on the roster who has been consistently more explosive than Harris in third-year pro Jaylen Warren, who averaged north of five yards a carry last year,” wrote Davenport. “Veteran acquisition Cordarrelle Patterson could be used to spell Warren.