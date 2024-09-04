Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Acquiring Former 1st-Round Pick Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs focused on defense and goaltending in free agency, but one trade pitch has them acquiring a forward who was a first-round pick in 2019.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquire Connor McMichael from the Washington Capitals in a multi-player deal.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Capitals acquire:

The proposed two-for-two swap does make sense as the focal point of the trade is McMichael and Robertson. Both players haven’t lived up to the expectations and could use a change of scenery.

McMichael was selected 25th overall in the 2019 NHL draft by the Capitals. He has skated in 155 games recording 27 goals and 24 assists for 51 points. Last season, with Washington, he skated in 80 games recording 18 goals and 15 assists for 33 points. He’s entering the first year of a two-year $4.2 million deal.

McMichael could become a left-winger in Toronto and be the Maple Leafs second-line left-winger. Or, he could be the Leafs third-line center, which would move Max Domi back to the wing.

Cristall, meanwhile, was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NHL draft by the Capitals. He spent last season in the WHL and will remain in the juniors next season.

Washington, meanwhile, would add Robertson who could be a top-six forward for the Capitals. The former second-round pick has asked for a trade and a change of scenery is needed for the winger. He’s skated in just 87 games recording 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points.

Kampf, meanwhile, is entering the second year of a four-year $9.6 million deal with the Maple Leafs. He would be a bottom-six forward for the Capitals and could help out on the penalty kill.

Robertson Stands Firm on Trade Request From Maple Leafs

NHL insider Chris Johnston reported on June 30 that Robertson, who is an RFA, has no plans to re-sign and has requested a trade.

With there still being no trade, Johnston spoke on TSN1050’s OverDrive on August 26 and confirmed that Robertson still wants to be traded.

“It’s kind of at a standstill right now. My understanding is Nick Robertson’s desire to move on hasn’t changed, but the fact remains he’s a restricted free agent, he only has so many rights. Especially if he doesn’t want to sign a contract and the organization decides not to move him, really all he could do is miss time and try to put pressure on the team, that way,” Johnston said.

“But obviously it comes at a cost to him, both in terms of getting up to speed in training camp and potentially playing games, and obviously a financial cost,” Johnston added… “Maybe there’s a path to rebuild things, but right now there’s not an obvious solution out there that I see.”

Robertson was selected 53rd overall in the 2019 NHL draft.

Capitals Have Aggressive Offseason

Washington was swept by the New York Rangers in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

After the early exit, Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan has been active. Washington traded for Pierre-Luc Dubois, Andrew Mangiapane, Logan Thompson, and Jakob Chychrun. The Capitals then signed Matt Roy, Brandon Duhaime, and Taylor Raddysh in free agency.

It was a productive offseason for Washington who have a much better roster, which was a must.

“We realized where we were at last year. We knew we had to get better, we had to add,” MacLellan said… “I think we’re better. I just think it’s a better-slotted team. It should be better offensively. We’ll find that out later. I think it’s overall just a deeper, better-structured team than it was last year.”

Washington opens its 2024-25 NHL season at home on October 12 against the New Jersey Devils.