Golden Knights Trade Goalie While He’s Signing Autographs for Fans

The Vegas Golden Knights traded goalie Logan Thompson to the Washington Capitals on June 29, on the second day of the 2024 NHL draft.

Vegas traded Thompson to Washington for the 83rd overall pick in the 2024 NHL draft and a 2025 third-round pick. With the 83rd overall selection, the Golden Knights Pavel Moysevich, a goalie from Russia.

The trade caught some fans off-guard, but while Vegas made the deal, Thompson was at the draft, which was being held in Vegas as he was signing autographs for fans.

Despite being traded, Thompson decided to continue signing autographs for Golden Knights fans who planned to attend the event before the trade happened.

Thompson signed with Vegas as an undrafted free agent in July 2020. In his career, he’s 56-32-11 with a 2.67 GAA, a .912 save percentage, and four shutouts in 103 regular-season games. He was a member of the 2023 Stanley Cup-winning team, but did not play in the playoffs due to an injury.

Thompson has one year left on his deal that pays his $766,667.

Fans React to Golden Knights Trading Thompson

Following the news that Vegas traded Thompson while he was singing autographs for fans, NHL fans had some mixed reactions to the news.

“getting traded and doing autographs is CRAZY,” a fan wrote.

“That’s pure class and a great sign of his character. Washington has a winner,” a fan added.

Fans were impressed that Thompson decided to continue signing autographs for Golden Knight fans despite the trade. However, fans believe that shows the business of the NHL as it is cutthroat as players can be traded whenever.

“Vegas would trade a player on his wedding day. And his funeral. And any other day. Which is why they win all of the time,” a fan added.

“Bro got done dirty by Vegas man wtf,” a fan wrote.

Capitals fans, meanwhile, were thrilled by the trade as Thompson can be the team’s starting goalie for the 2024-25 NHL season.

“This is an awesome trade. Pierre Luc Dubois, Mangiapane, now Logan Thompson. I love all the moves and I think the real splash move is still yet to be made,” a fan wrote.

“We are making some good moves this off season We are going to be better!,” another fan wrote.

The consensus from Washington fans is it is a trade they like as Thompson helps solidify the goalie position after the team traded Darcy Kuemper to the Los Angeles Kings.

Capitals Have Been Active With Trades

Washington was eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs as they were swept by the New York Rangers.

After the lack of success, the Capitals have been active with trades to improve their team. Washington traded Kuemper to the Kings for Pierre-Luc Dubois in a blockbuster one-for-deal on June 19.

Then, on June 27, Washington acquired forward Andrew Mangiapane from the Calgary Flames for a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft. The forward recorded 14 goals and 26 assists for 75 games with the Flames last season.

The Capitals enter the offseason with just over $6.3 million in cap space with players on LTIR, according to CapFriendly. Washington, however, only has 10 forwards under contract so will need to sign at least two more forwards with the limited cap room.