Eagles Losing One of Howie Roseman’s Top Executives, Report Says

Howie Roseman has developed a reputation as one of the most cap-savvy general managers in the NFL, but, one of Roseman’s top lieutenants in charge of managing the cap is leaving the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to a report from Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Jake Rosenberg is leaving the Eagles in hopes of ultimately securing a general manager position in the future.

“I feel a certain way about myself and what I’ve learned and I feel like I don’t hesitate to tell people I work for the best general manager in the NFL as far as having every skill necessary to be successful in that job,” Rosenberg told the Inquirer.

“I’ve seen team building, I’ve seen turnarounds, I’ve seen just about every single thing that would be asked of somebody to do in terms of running a team. And Howie makes all the decisions and is the decision maker, but I would love an opportunity to continue to grow, to see if I could execute in my own way.”

A testament to Rosenberg and Roseman’s partnership is that even after pulling off marquee free agent signings including running back Saquon Barkley, edge rusher Bryce Huff, All-Pro linebacker Devin White, wide receivers Parris Campbell and DeVante Parker, among others, the Eagles still have upwards of $31.5 million in cap space this season and $23.9 million for 2025.

“Jake Rosenberg is as smart as anyone in the NFL and also a great person,” NFL agent Mike McCartney said, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. “I see it as a loss for the Eagles and if another team were to work with Jake it would be a great benefit to them.”

Rosenberg had been a member of the Eagles’ front office for 11 years, a span that saw the Eagles hoist the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy, make two Super Bowls, and build a roster around two young quarterbacks who signed massive top-of-market contracts in Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts.

Howie Roseman Breaks Silence on Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Signing

An underrated addition to a secondary that flatlined down the stretch of the Eagles’ 2023 collapse is the free agency reunion with safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Johnson played a marquee role in the Eagles’ run to the Super Bowl during the 2022 season and returns to Philadelphia after signing a three-year deal worth up to $33 million, including incentives.

During the NFL Annual Meeting, Roseman shed light on why the Eagles prioritized bringing Gardner-Johnson back, one year removed from his departure to the Detroit Lions.

“It was important,” Roseman told reporters. “It was important to bring in guys who are all relatively young, as free agents go, and all have tremendous football character. And mentality is actually the word. We want guys with (that) mentality.”

In addition to his strong play on the field, Gardner-Johnson produced a career-high 67 total tackles during his last stint with the Eagles, the veteran defensive back also brings an attitude and swagger to a secondary in need of some confidence after how last season ended.

“We want guys that reflect the city,” Roseman explained. “That reflect the style that we want to play on offense and defense. So, obviously, you want talent too from these guys but I think that would be accurate to say. We were looking to regain our swagger and mentality back. Obviously, what happened at the end of the year didn’t feel good, wasn’t acceptable for any of us. To get players who can kind of bring that and have that motivation and that mentality (was important).”

Eagles have Pre-Draft Visit With Top Cornerback Prospect

The Eagles may not be done overhauling the talent in the secondary.

Despite cornerback James Bradberry’s cap number making it difficult to move on from the veteran after one of the more disappointing seasons of his career, Roseman and the Eagles could be eyeing his long-term replacement.

According to Chase Senior, the Eagles have had a pre-draft visit with Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean.

DeJean is viewed as one of the premier cornerbacks in this year’s class, and produced 41 tackles with two interceptions as a junior for the Hawkeyes in 2023.