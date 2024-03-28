Eagles Playmaker with 10 Touchdowns Bolts for NFC East Rival

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus has agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Zaccheaus, 26, spent one season in Philadelphia, catching 10 passes for 164 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Prior to signing with the Eagles ahead of the 2023 campaign, Zaccheaus spent the first four seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Zaccheaus became expendable for the Eagles, after Philadelphia signed veterans Parris Campbell and DeVante Parker in free agency, looking to upgrade the third receiver position behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, a role Zaccheaus never quite solidified last season.

“That was our plan,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on October 10, of Quez Watkins seemingly supplanting Zaccheaus on Philadelphia’s receiver depth chart. “OZ has done a nice job, he really has, and he does some things really well. And one thing with Quez is sometimes Quez’s abilities aren’t always shown. Like Quez has to share the ball with a lot of guys, and so you’re not going to see — like what Quez did in 2021, you might not see as much because we have A.J. (Brown) and we have DeVonta (Smith) and we have Dallas (Goedert) and we have D’Andre (Swift), all these different targets.

“But what is unknown about Quez, what can’t ever show up on a stat sheet with Quez, is his ability to stretch the field. His speed is real. And so, there’s a lot of things that happen where maybe it’s a slant that A.J. catches where Quez clears the middle to make it a cleaner throw. So Quez’s speed brings a real factor.”

At 5-foot-8 and 193 pounds, the former University of Virginia standout has caught 104 career passes for 1,492 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 14.3 yards per reception.

Eagles haven’t Decided on Haason Reddick’s Future

The NFL Annual Meeting is over, and Haason Reddick is still an Eagle.

However, according to a report from insider Derrick Gunn, the organization has yet to decide what the future holds for the top pass-rusher.

Eagles are still deciding on what to do about the Hassan Reddick situation … he still wants more money than the Eagles are willing to pay …. As of now if he were to return to the Eagles he would play for what his contract currently states … — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) March 27, 2024

Reddick is set to count $21.8 million against the cap in 2024, but has been the subject of persistent trade speculation all offseason.

The Eagles previously restructured Josh Sweat’s contract, and signed Bryce Huff in free agency, which could lead to Reddick, who has 58 sacks through his first seven seasons, being the odd man out in a crowded pass-rush rotation.

Saquon Barkley’s First Choice Revealed

The Eagles’ Saquon Barkley signing has been hailed as one of the biggest additions across the league this offseason, but Philadelphia, it turns out, wasn’t the star running back’s first choice.

Barkley and the Eagles agreed to terms on a $37.75 million contract, but the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft reveals his sights were originally set on the Houston Texans.

“Probably the first team that had my first interest was Houston,” Barkley said, during an appearance on Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast. “I got to communicate with C.J. [Stroud] and a couple of those boys.”

Instead, Barkley put pen to paper with the Eagles and now gets to face off against his former team, the New York Giants, twice each season.