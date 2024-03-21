Eagles Add Former Second-Round Pick with 1,087 Yards to Jalen Hurts’ Arsenal

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed former New York Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell to a one-year contract, a league source confirms to Heavy.

News of Campbell’s signing was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Campbell, 26, arrives in Philadelphia having caught 117 passes for 1,087 yards and five touchdowns since being chosen in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

After spending the first four seasons of his career in Indianapolis, Campbell signed with the Giants prior to the 2023 season, where he appeared in 12 games, catching 20 passes for 104 yards.

What Parris Campbell Brings to Eagles’ Offense

In addition to signing All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley, general manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles have made a concerted effort to add a veteran presence to Philadelphia’s receiving corps in Jalen Hurts‘ supporting cast.

Campbell joins a crowded room headlined by playmakers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith but alongside DeVante Parker, who also signed with the Eagles, creates competition for the No. 3 role and reliability on the depth chart.

At a minimum, Campbell figures to contribute quality snaps and provide depth for a position group that struggled to find consistent production outside of the two starters on the perimeter.

Campbell never quite ascended up the Giants’ depth chart during the 2023 season, and as Pro Football Focus points out, he only averaged 3.4 yards after the catch per reception. However, Campbell did not drop a pass in 27 targets, which could help him rise up Hurts’ target hierarchy.

Here’s a look at the Eagles’ current receiver depth chart:

A.J. Brown DeVonta Smith DeVante Parker Parris Cambell Britain Covey Jacob Harris

Parker and Campbell have the potential to be major upgrades over Julio Jones, Quez Watkins, and Olamide Zaccheaus who all vied for the third-receiver spot last season but struggled to grow into consistent contributors.

Signing a one-year contract for the second straight offseason allows Campbell to bet on himself in what has historically been a prolific passing offense in recent years, perhaps setting the stage to cash in once again in free agency in 2025.

Howie Roseman’s Moves Have Eagles Primed for Turnaround?

The Eagles are betting big that this offseason’s acquisitions will alter the course of the franchise after losing five of six games to close out the season before getting blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

NFL Network’s Judy Battista believes the stage is set for Philadelphia to bounce back in 2024.