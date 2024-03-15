Steelers Sign Former Second-Round WR: Report

Pundits have named the Pittsburgh Steelers a potential landing spot for quarterback Ryan Tannehill because of his previous relationship with new Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. The Steelers could still target Tannehill in free agency, but on March 15, they added a different veteran with experience playing under Smith — wide receiver Van Jefferson.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported that the Steelers signed Jefferson to a 1-year deal.

“Steelers are signing WR Van Jefferson, a former No. 2 draft choice of the Rams in 2020, to a one-year deal, per sources,” Dulac wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Move is for depth purposes.”

The Los Angeles Rams selected Jefferson at No. 57 overall during the second round in the 2020 NFL draft. In his first three seasons with the Rams, he posted 93 catches for 1,391 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 44 games.

Jefferson spent 12 games in Smith’s offense with the Atlanta Falcons during the 2023 season.