Jamal Adams Gives Russell Wilson a Major Compliment

Heading into the offseason, Russell Wilson was clear about his expectations for the Seattle Seahawks. Back in January, the team’s franchise quarterback admitted he wanted the Seahawks to add “superstars.” Seahawks general manager John Schneider continues to show that patience is a virtue as he orchestrated a blockbuster trade for Jamal Adams just days before training camp kicks off.

“Let’s get it!!! @Prez,” Wilson noted on Twitter tagging Adams in his post.

The Seahawks have had a busy offseason, but quiet by superstar standards. Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned with the season around the corner. Seattle focused on revamping the offensive line releasing D.J. Fluker and Justin Britt while signing more linemen than will likely make the final roster. The Seahawks traded for standout cornerback Quinton Dunbar, but his status for the season remains in flux given his ongoing legal battle.

“I think we need a couple more [players],” Wilson told ESPN during Pro Bowl week. “I think we need a couple more. Jadeveon is a big-time guy that we would love to get back on our football team. He was so good in the locker room. He brought so many, just havoc plays to the field. Hopefully, we can get a few other players there on the defense. Then also on offense, we have a great offense, but I think we can always add more pieces. I think that’s going to be the part that’s going to be great with John Schneider and Pete [Carroll], as well, in terms of this offseason’s free agency. Free agency is very, very key to getting those superstars on your team and try to get great players that can fill the space.”

Adams Is ‘Honored’ to Play With Wilson

Wilson finally gets his superstar teammate but the Seahawks quarterback kept his response short. It is understandable given Wilson and wife Ciara welcomed their baby boy Win to the world earlier in the week.

Months after requesting a trade, Adams was a bit more expressive and appears to be thrilled to head to Seattle. Adams retweeted Wilson’s message and paid his new quarterback a significant compliment.

“My man, honored to be able to go to war with you,” Adams replied. “Let’s rock!”

Adams teams up with Quandre Diggs to form one of the best safety duos in the NFL. Diggs retweeted a photo with Adams from college back in 2013.

“How bout that. @qdiggs6 and @Prez are finally teaming up,” The Athletic’s Max Olson tweeted.

Diggs retweeted the photo and noted it is a “Crazy World!” The Seahawks safety went on to tag Adams in several other social media posts and looks to be thrilled about the news.

The Seahawks Traded 3 NFL Draft Picks & Bradley McDougald for Adams

It is worth noting that the Seahawks gave up a lot to land Adams. The Jets maintained publicly that they were not going to trade Adams but the Seahawks’ offer was too good to pass up. The Seahawks traded their next two first round picks along with a 2021 third-round selection to the Jets. Bradley McDougald is also part of the deal and the Seahawks will receive a fourth-round selection from the Jets.

After what some would describe as a slow offseason, the Seahawks are pushing their chips to the middle of the table and betting on having one of the best NFL quarterbacks to justify such a bold trade. It will be worth watching to see if the Seahawks are able to pull off any additional moves as training camp gets started.

READ NEXT: Jamal Adams Has Bold Message for Seahawks Fans After Trade