Seahawks Make Blockbuster Trade for Pro Bowler

After months of rumors, the Seattle Seahawks made a blockbuster deal for Jets safety Jamal Adams. The acquisition of Adams comes with a hefty price tag as the Seahawks have traded their next two first round picks to acquire him along with safety Bradley McDougald, per ESPN. The deal comes just a day after Adams sounded off on the Jets including his relationship with head coach Adam Gase.

The Seahawks were one of seven teams on Adams’ list of preferred trade destinations, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Adams already has a message for Seahawks fans after the blockbuster deal.

“To the Seahawks Org & Fans: You have a man on a mission, a man all in on winning a Super Bowl, being the best leader & teammate he can be, & a man who will give everything he has to the city of Seattle and to the 12s all across the world. Thank you for believing in me! #Prez,” Adams tweeted.

The Seahawks Now Have One of the Top NFL Safety Duos

Seattle has been active in the trade market to improve their secondary. The Seahawks acquired safety Quandre Diggs from Detroit last season then made a deal with Washington for cornerback Quinton Dunbar over the offsason. They now form arguably the best safety duo in the NFL and massively improve a Seahawks secondary that struggled last season.

The Seahawks already posted an image of Adams in a Seahawks jersey with a rundown of the safety’s resume.

The Seahawks Trade Indicates a Long-Term Commitment to Adams

The Seahawks are unlikely to give up so much for Adams if they viewed the safety as a one-year rental. Seattle traded two first round picks, safety Bradley McDougald and a 2021 third-round selection, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Trade: Jets deal Jamal Adams and 4th-round pick in 2022 To Seattle, in exchange for Bradley McDougald (safety), 1st-round pick in 2021, 3rd-round pick in 2021, and 1st-round pick in 2022, source tells ESPN. Deal is pending physicals,” Schefter reported on Twitter.

Adams still has two years left on his current contract, but the trade indicates the Seahawks are looking to give the Pro Bowler a long-term deal. As ESPN’s Brady Henderson noted, the trade for Adams is not the same kind of deal they pulled off for Clowney a year ago for a mid-round draft pick.

“Seahawks get a cornerstone defensive piece to bolster a defense that has regressed in recent seasons. The massive haul of draft picks they’re giving up says this is not a short-term rental the way Sheldon Richardson and Jadeveon Clowney were,” Henderson tweeted.

During a recent interview with the New York Daily News, Adams cited two key reasons for his fractured relationship with the Jets. Adams believes he was promised a new contract by the Jets which they later went back on. Also, Adams did not respect Gase and did not appear to have a strong relationship with the Jets head coach.

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,” Adams noted to the New York Daily News. “As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building. At the end of the day, he doesn’t address the team. If there’s a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we’re playing s—– and we’re losing, he doesn’t address the entire team as a group at halftime. He’ll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it.”