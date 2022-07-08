Former Seahawks WR Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges

While the Seattle Seahawks and teams around the NFL are preparing for training camp, the Chicago Bears will be facing a tough decision on what to do with one of their wide receivers currently on their 90-man roster.

Former Seahawks wide receiver and current Bears player David Moore was arrested in Texas on Monday on drug and weapons charges, according to NFL.com. Moore was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of weapons after Gainesville police say that officers found a package of THC edibles and three pistols in Moore’s vehicle.

“We are aware of an incident involving the arrest of Bears wide receiver David Moore,” a statement from the Bears read. “We are in the process of gathering more information. We will refrain from making any further comment at this time.”

Moore was released on $5,000 bond. He is the third Bears player who has been arrested this offseason.

David Moore’s Football Career

Moore hasn’t been the biggest name during his NFL career, but the fact he even became a productive wide receiver in the league is surprising given how it started.

The 27-year-old attended a Division II college in East Central, where he saw significant playing time for all four seasons. His best year came in 2015, when he set the school records for receiving yards and receiving touchdowns with with 1,079 yards and 13 scores.

As a Division II prospect, Moore wasn’t one of the most sought-after players in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Seahawks ended up taking a flier on Moore in the seventh round with the 226th overall pick.

Moore spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, only appearing in one game. He carved out a significant role the following year, finishing with 26 receptions for 445 yards and five touchdowns. He played out his entire rookie deal with Seattle, eclipsing 1,100 yards while finding the end zone 13 times.

After his rookie deal ended, Moore has bounced around practice squads and active rosters for the past few seasons, playing briefly with the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, and now the Chicago Bears.

Important Preseason Seahawks Dates Revealed

After months without football, the Seahawks are getting ready to kick off training camp and the preseason, which means we’re weeks away from meaningful football being played again.

The Seahawks will report to training camp on July 26th, with the first practice taking place the following day. The camp will take place at Seattle’s headquarters and practice facilities in Renton, a southeast suburb of Seattle.

Fans wanting to attend training camp can do so, but will need to register online at the Seahawks official website. Multiple practices will be open to the public, although a couple of them will be exclusive to season ticket holders.

The Seahawks will also be playing three preseason games in August, starting with the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 13. Only one preseason game will be played at Lumen Field, however, with the Seahawks taking on the Bears at 5pm ET on August 18.

Finally, the Seahawks will kick off Week 1 of the NFL season with a revenge game against the Broncos and former quarterback Russell Wilson on September 12th on Monday Night Football.