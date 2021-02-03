11 Best Slacklines for Kids Stuck at Home (Updated!)

If you’ve got a big yard with some big sturdy trees, you can make your kids’ playground the envy of the neighborhood with the Gentle Booms 56 foot slackline/ninja line. Better yet, this kit has the highest weight load rating of any we’ve looked at – up to 440 pounds! That means your kids can compete on the obstacles more than one at a time, and the parents can get into the fun as well.

Seven adjustable obstacles can be moved further and further apart to create more difficult challenges. With two monkey bars, three gymnastic rings, and One monkey fist and a ladder, this kit also has a heavy-duty nylon woven slackline and ratchet. You’ll also get two tree protectors, and a cool carry bag so you can set up while you’re camping too.

When it comes to both grownup and kid fitness, slacklines are terrific for improving your balance say the experts at VeryWellFit.

Another addition to your family fun park in the yard that’s always worthwhile for everyone is a great above ground pool.