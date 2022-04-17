Streaking UFC Star Calls Out ‘Karen’ Colby Covington After Big Win

No. 1-ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington has found himself in the crosshairs of Belal Muhammad.

“Remember the Name” picked up a big win on Saturday night when he headlined the UFC on ESPN 34 against his second-time opponent, Vicente Luque. Muhammad, who is currently sitting at No. 6 in the 170-pound division, and No. 5 Luque went to war for five rounds.

Muhammad leaned into his wrestling, as well as his much improved striking game, to get the best of the Brazilian. And in the end, Remember the Name was awarded the victory via unanimous decision.

With the win, Muhammad didn’t just avenge a 2016 KO loss, he improved his unbeaten streak to eight. He hasn’t tasted defeat since 2019, and Muhammad’s beaten the likes of Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Demian Maia during this current run.

When the official UFC rankings update next week, Muhammad will likely surge into the welterweight top five. And he’s eyeing a fight with Covington to earn himself a title shot.

“I’m going to stop calling for the champ,” Muhammad said after the fight to UFC commentator Daniel Cormier inside the Octagon. “Because nobody wants to call me, give me that shot. So let me get the big-mouth ‘Karen’ Colby Covington, who’s out here calling out fifty-fivers. Come and fight a real 70 pounder, you coward. I’m a real 70 pounder. I’m winning fights. I’m not [Jorge] Masvidal off of two losses. I’m not [Tyron] Woodley off of five losses. I’m ‘Bully B,’ I’m off of seven wins.

“Come and fight a real challenge, coward.”

Muhammad Also Shared His Interest in the Covington Match During Fight Week

Remember the Name is confident that if he ends up squaring off against “Chaos,” he’ll “outclass” Covington. That’s what he said during the UFC on ESPN 34 fight week to MMA Fighting.

Muhammad also won’t shy away from going toe to toe with Covington’s trash-talking as well.

Go against me,” Muhammad said. “If the UFC offers me that next after I get this win, I’m going to take it right away just because my style matches up perfectly with his. Just to be able to slap that kid would be the best thing ever. If it’s the build-up and he wants to talk, I’ll make him look dumb, because his trash talk is so dumb and it’s pre-written.

“If it’s live, we’re going back and forth, I’m going to make him look really stupid when he’s trying to use his little over the edge thing. I don’t take anything personally. I’m just going to come back at you harder.

“That’s one of the guys I’ve always wanted. Stylistically, I match up with him and outside for the build-up, I’ll definitely outclass him.”

Muhammad Continues to Climb the Welterweight Latter

The win over Luque is a massive feather in Muhammad’s cap and it sets him up for another big clash at 170 pounds, whether it’s with Covington or not.

Muhammad has won seven fights in his last eight contests, and the other match was ruled a no-contest after Muhammad suffered an eye poke courtesy of Leon Edwards.

Remember the Name boasts a professional mixed martial arts record of 21-3, with one no contest.