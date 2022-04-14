UFC Headliner Campaigns for Shot at ‘Piece of Trash’ Colby Covington

No. 1-ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington is a “piece of trash” according to Belal Muhammad, who wants to fight “Chaos.”

Muhammad will look to extend his unbeaten streak to eight when he rematches Vicente Luque this weekend during the UFC on ESPN 34 main event. And should he avenge his 2016 loss to Luque, “Remember the Name” will love a crack at Covington.

“Go against me,” Muhammad in an interview with MMA Fighting. “If the UFC offers me that next after I get this win, I’m going to take it right away just because my style matches up perfectly with his. Just to be able to slap that kid would be the best thing ever. If it’s the build-up and he wants to talk, I’ll make him look dumb, because his trash talk is so dumb and it’s pre-written. If it’s live, we’re going back and forth, I’m going to make him look really stupid when he’s trying to use his little over the edge thing. I don’t take anything personally. I’m just going to come back at you harder.

“That’s one of the guys I’ve always wanted. Stylistically, I match up with him and outside for the build-up, I’ll definitely outclass him.”

Muhammad Thinks Covington Is a ‘Piece of Trash’ for His Comments on Jorge Masvidal & Dustin Poirier’s Families

Remember the Name detests the way Covington has implemented trash-talking into his persona, especially how he’s ripped into Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier’s family.

Covington defeated Masvidal last month during UFC 272 via unanimous decision, and then he proceeded to challenge Poirier, who is a lightweight combatant.

“It just shows that he’s literally a piece of trash,” Muhammad continued. “He is a low life. To bring up a wife and kids — you don’t talk about somebody’s wife and kids. You don’t attack them. But then you’re going to keep doing that to copy [Conor] McGregor. Why? Cause you’re not original. You’re a loser. That’s one of those things like Dustin [Poirier] says, I’m not going to fight him in the cage, I’ll fight him in the street or I’ll fight him in the gym if I see him. Because when you’re talking about family or you’re talking about a wife and kids, it’s no longer professional. Those are fighting words.

“It’s no more you’re trying to sell a fight. You’re talking about my family. I’m going to hurt you. Colby definitely deserves to be hurt. Big coward calling out a 155-pounder, a smaller guy. Call guys that are at the top of the division.”

Muhammad Also Wants to Fight Nate Diaz & Jorge Masvidal

Muhammad is currently ranked No. 6 in the 170-pound division and Luque occupies the No. 5 spot.

If Remember the Name beats Luque on April 16, he’ll be ready to take on the “next best guy.” But, he’s also eyeing money fights with some of the biggest names in the sport, including Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

“I’ll just fight the next best guy,” Muhammad said. “Obviously, it’s in your head, people are asking you if the title shot’s next and you don’t want to give the same answer saying, ‘Oh I’m only worried about the fight in front of me.’

“Nowadays with big money fights and pay-per-views headlined by guys without titles like [Jorge] Masvidal and [Colby] Covington, it’s like there are other big names up there I could fight even after this win. Nate Diaz is looking for a retirement fight. He was calling out Luque for a while so I could call him out for a big money fight or maybe Masvidal or Colby.”