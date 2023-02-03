UFC Recently Offered Colby Covington Big Opportunity, Manager Says

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington was offered a coaching stint on “The Ultimate Fighter” opposite Belal Muhammad, according to Muhammad’s manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Abdelaziz spoke with The Schmo recently about “Remember the Name,” who is currently ranked No. 5 in the division, three slots behind Covington’s No. 2 standing. In short, Abdelaziz said the UFC wanted them to coach against each other on the long-running television series. Or at the very least, Abdelaziz said the promotion wants to book a fight between the top-tier welterweights.

Covington hasn’t competed since March 2022 when he defeated Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. Since then, he’s been engaged with Masvidal in a lawsuit after alleging “Gamebred” punched him multiple times outside a restaurant in Miami, Florida, a few weeks after their fight. It’s been unclear if the court battle has held up Covington’s return, but Abdelaziz pointed to Masvidal recently getting scheduled to fight Gilbert Burns in April at UFC 287.

“The UFC reached out to me and said, ‘Belal vs. Colby, coaching ‘The Ultimate Fighter,'” Abdelaziz said. “We say yes. Nobody can find Colby — nobody knows where (he’s) at. Last time I heard, he was at the UFC PI with four securities. I don’t know why. Now [Jorge] Masvidal is fighting, I don’t know if he’s trying to sue Masvidal, trying to cash in, or trying to do what. But, fight or just leave the sport. Or, get out of the rankings.

“But, Belal should be fighting for the title, to be honest with you. I don’t care what anybody says.”

Abdelaziz Sees Muhammad Defeating Covington & Then Receiving a Title Fight Against the Winner of UFC 286’s Main Event

The Schmo then floated the idea of Muhammad being the backup fighter for March 18’s 170-pound title tilt between champion Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman.

“Whatever Belal wants to do,” Abdelaziz responded. “Belal now, the UFC is very much saying now that they’re working on the Colby Covington fight. This is the right fight and there’s no doubt in my mind that Belal beats him. And he’ll beat him and he’ll fight the winner of Kamaru/Leon.”

UFC 286 takes place at the O2 Arena in London, England. Edwards took Usman’s title in August after knocking out the long-reigning champion with a fifth-round head kick.

Muhammad Recently Called Out ‘Karen’ Covington

After earning a headlining victory over Vicente Luque in April, Muhammad took the opportunity while speaking with UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier inside the Octagon to call out Covington.

“I’m going to stop calling for the champ,” Muhammad said. “Because nobody wants to call me, give me that shot. So let me get the big-mouth ‘Karen’ Colby Covington, who’s out here calling out fifty-fivers. Come and fight a real 70 pounder, you coward. I’m a real 70 pounder. I’m winning fights. I’m not [Jorge] Masvidal off of two losses. I’m not [Tyron] Woodley off of five losses. I’m ‘Bully B,’ I’m off of seven wins.

“Come and fight a real challenge, coward.”

The fight never came to fruition, however. Muhammad went on to battle Sean Brady at UFC 280 in October, and he took the surging 170-pounder out via second-round TKO.