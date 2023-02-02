Analyst Pushes for ‘Missing’ Colby Covington’s UFC Return

Multiple major fights are going down in the UFC’s welterweight division soon, and fighter-turned-analyst Daniel Cormier said Colby Covington needs to make a return to avoid 170-pound purgatory.

Champion Leon Edwards will engage with former king Kamaru Usman in a trilogy match on March 18 at UFC 286. And then on April 8 at UFC 287, No. 5-ranked contender Gilbert Burns will test Jorge Masvidal’s title-contention relevancy. With No. 4 Belal Muhammad making noise with his UFC 280 victory over Sean Brady in October, and No. 3 Khamzat Chimaev seemingly always champing at the bit of a title shot, No. 2 Covington is at risk of ending up in “no man’s land” should he not compete soon.

That’s what Cormier said during a recent episode of ESPN’s “DC & RC.” Covington hasn’t competed since March at UFC 272 when he bested Masvidal via unanimous decision. But, fans haven’t heard much from the brash American since then, and considering he’s locked into a lawsuit with Masvidal, it’s unclear what “Chaos'” fighting future holds.

Covington has held a place at the top of the rankings for years. But, with two failed title attempts against Usman, Chaos likely needs another big win to remind fans why he’s an elite 170-pounder.

“The one guy that’s missing is Colby Covington,” Cormier said. “He’s been 1B for so long.”

“Is he going to be fighting Belal Muhammad next?” “DC” continued. “Like, is he going to fight Khamzat? What does this all do for Colby Covington? Where is Colby Covington?”

DC Said Covington Could Find Himself on an ‘Island By Himself’ If He Doesn’t Reinsert Himself at 170 Pounds

Cormier went on to say the division is “moving around” Covington because “time has passed.”

“Being idle isn’t the best thing for a guy in a division that’s constantly moving,” Cormier said. “But the moment Colby Covington starts to reinsert himself, he’ll be loud. He’ll be boisterous, he’ll have a lot to say, and people will start to pay attention. And then right away he’s back relevant, because we have not seen anyone but Kamaru Usman for a really long time solve the puzzle that is Colby Covington.

“So, I think he will be relevant for a while. But, I think he needs to get rolling again, because momentum is key in this sport. And when you don’t have momentum, nobody’s really checking for you.

“And I think Colby Covington needs to make sure he doesn’t find himself in that place where he is in no man’s land out on an island by himself.”

Covington Holds Wins Over Multiple Former UFC Champions, Only 2 Men Have Defeated Him

Chaos has a professional mixed martial arts record of 17-3, which includes four wins via KO/TKO and four by submission. He holds notable victories over three ex-UFC champions, defeating former welterweight kings Tyron Woodley and Robbie Lawler, as well as former 155-pound champion Rafael dos Anjos.

Other names on Covington’s mantel include Demian Maia, Dong Hyun Kim, Bryan Barberena and Max Griffin. Besides Usman, the only man to defeat Chaos is Warlley Alves, who caught him in a guillotine choke back at UFC 194 in 2015.