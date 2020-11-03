Conor McGregor ‘Ignored’ by UFC: ‘F*** This’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor revealed he felt “ignored” by the UFC in 2020 and that ultimately the lack of direction from the company about his UFC career was the main reason he briefly decided to walk away from the sport over the summer.

McGregor posted, “After being ignored on the 3 dates I put forward. (3 consecutive dates I might add! Would have had me at 4 fights this calendar year) Followed then by being sidelined because no crowds in attendance, I said fuck this and bounced. 4 fights this era = 6mill PPV buys. How much lost?”.

Regardless, McGregor said he was ready to get back to fighting again in 2021. McGregor posted, “…I am raring to go and in the best place I’ve ever been. Excited to show my practices to the world! Still awaiting official confirmation however.”

McGregor vs. UFC President

Most of McGregor’s criticisms about how his campaign in the UFC went during 2020 appear to be directed toward UFC president Dana White.

Earlier this year, McGregor released private text messages between the two men, and within those text messages between McGregor and White are the “ignored” dates and offers to fight McGregor referenced again on Tuesday.

McGregor and White seemed to have worked things out in such a way that they can still do business together, but McGregor’s latest volley at White via social media suggests the 32-year-old Irishman is still miffed about the ways things were handled this year.

McGregor’s Next Fight Is Massive Rematch

McGregor seems to be heading into a rematch against Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier next at the beginning of next year.

McGregor defeated Poirier via first-round stoppage six years ago, but the two are now ready to fight again with much bigger stakes on the line.

UFC president Dana White confirmed over the weekend the fight was “done” and that McGregor vs. Poirier 2 would be a lightweight fight on January 23.

McGregor also intends on facing Manny Pacquiao in a boxing match sometime next year.

So McGregor seems to have plenty of big fights on the way next year, including even potentially larger ones down the line in the UFC assuming McGregor can defeat Poirier in January.

McGregor Has Been Very Active on Social Media

McGregor has been very active on social media in recent weeks.

On Sunday, McGregor spent a big part of his day answering questions from fans, and that trend seems to have continued into this week, too.

During his massive Q&A session over the weekend, McGregor chatted about his upcoming rematch against Poirier as well as potential future fights against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz and Max Holloway.

McGregor has huge plans for 2021, but none of them are likely to happen unless he can defeat Poirier on January 23.

