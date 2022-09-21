UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Turns Down Legend’s Fight Challenge

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is “not interested” in fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. in another boxing match right now.

McGregor, who hasn’t fought since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021, is currently filming the “Road House” remake alongside Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal. His manager, Tim Simpson, recently confirmed to MMA Junkie that “Notorious” would likely return to action next year, and McGregor himself told The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis in March that he would fight in the UFC upon his return, not boxing.

McGregor’s timeline and mixed martial arts plans didn’t stop Mayweather from sharing his desire to box the Irishman, however. The two originally battled in 2017 and “Money” earned a 10th-round TKO win over McGregor.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Mayweather said he was in “talks” with McGregor for a 2023 exhibition match.

“I want to go out there this weekend and have fun [against Mikuru Asakura],” Mayweather said. “Then I have another exhibition in Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023. We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there’s been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition.”

“I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment,” Mayweather said when asked why he wanted the contest to be an exhibition match.

McGregor Posted to Instagram That He’s ‘Not Interested’ in Boxing Mayweather

McGregor became wise to Mayweather’s interview and he responded the same day it was released. Taking to Instagram on September 21, McGregor shared a photo of himself uppercutting Mayweather. In the caption of the post, Notorious wrote: “(peace sign emoji) #notinterested.”

See McGregor’s post below via the embedded Instagram link:

During the Daily Mail interview, Mayweather further explained why McGregor and “YouTubers” were in his cross hairs.

“So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself,” Mayweather said.

The 45-year-old former world champion is scheduled to box Japanese mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura on September 25 during a Rizin event at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

English MMA Star Paddy Pimblett Has Also Recently Shared His Interest in Fighting McGregor, Called It the ‘Biggest Pay-Per-View’ in UFC History

Another fighter who would like to scrap with McGregor is English star Paddy Pimblett. “The Baddy,” who is 3-0 inside the Octagon, was recently featured on “Steve-O’s Wild Ride” podcast. And during the conversation, Pimblett told the “Jacka**” star that if he stepped into the cage with Notorious, it’d be a monumental night for the promotion.

“You never know, down the line me and him could end up fighting,” Pimblett said (h/t MMA News). “It’s a possibility (if he) comes back down to 155 pounds. That would be the biggest pay-per-view in the history of the UFC.”

The Baddy last fought in July when he tapped out Jordan Leavitt with a rear-naked choke at the O2 Arena in London, England.