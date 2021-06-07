Floyd Mayweather Roasted: ‘Embarrassment to All Combat Sports’

Many notable names are not impressed with Floyd Mayweather’s performance against Logan Paul during their Showtime Boxing pay-per-view main event on June 6.

The exhibition bout went all eight rounds and although “Money” landed the cleaner shots and avoided most of Paul’s punches, the fact that Paul made it the distance is a massive feather in the YouTuber’s cap.

The fight was not officially scored and no winner was declared. As per the broadcast’s stats, Mayweather landed much more efficiently than Paul. Mayweather landed 7 of 14 jabs, while Paul landed 7 of 73. Money hit “Maverick” with 36 of 93 power punches and Paul landed 21 of 144. Added up, Mayweather landed 43 of 107 punches and Paul landed 28 of 217.

Watch some highlights of the boxing match below:

After the fight on Sunday night, social media blew up with reactions from celebrities and fighters alike. And some had words about Mayweather’s performance. Continue reading to see some reactions aimed at Mayweather.

Reactions to Mayweather’s Performance Against Paul

Bellator MMA fighter and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Dillon Danis has a heated rivalry with Logan’s younger brother Jake Paul. He is also good friends with Conor McGregor, who Mayweather boxed in 2017.

He wrote on Instagram: “[Floyd Mayweather] is an embarrassment to all combat sports and he’s not even close to a real fighter and they both would never touch me even on my worse day.

Former two-division UFC champion and current color commentator for the promotion Daniel Cormier tweeted, “Hats off to Logan Paul. He went 8 rounds with greatest boxer ever. Not a good look for Floyd.”

Hats off to Logan Paul. He went 8 rounds with greatest boxer ever. Not a good look for Floyd. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 7, 2021

Sports analyst Skip Bayless went on a scathing rant about Mayweather on Twitter. “FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF HIMSELF. HE COULDN’T EVEN KNOCK DOWN THE YOU-TUBER, LET ALONE KNOCK HIM OUT.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF HIMSELF. HE COULDN'T EVEN KNOCK DOWN THE YOU-TUBER, LET ALONE KNOCK HIM OUT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 7, 2021

He continued, “LOGAN PAUL WAS CLOWNING MAYWEATHER IN ROUND 8. JUST EMBARRASSING.”

LOGAN PAUL WAS CLOWNING MAYWEATHER IN ROUND 8. JUST EMBARRASSING. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 7, 2021

“THIS DIDN’T COUNT ON MAYWEATHER’S RECORD. BUT THIS WILL BE REMEMBERED AS THE NIGHT HIS LEGACY WAS TARNISHED.”

THIS DIDN'T COUNT ON MAYWEATHER'S RECORD. BUT THIS WILL BE REMEMBERED AS THE NIGHT HIS LEGACY WAS TARNISHED. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 7, 2021

Bayless continued, “Floyd just admitted, ‘I’m not 21 any more … he was better than I thought he was.’ DITTO.”

Floyd just admitted, "I'm not 21 any more … he was better than I thought he was." DITTO. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 7, 2021

“Logan Paul just said he’ll go home wondering if Floyd took it easy on him. But that did NOT happen. Floyd tried with all he has left to knock Paul out and he could not. He swung and missed more than I’ve ever seen him do. Paul was not hurt or tired. Incredible.”

Logan Paul just said he'll go home wondering if Floyd took it easy on him. But that did NOT happen. Floyd tried with all he has left to knock Paul out and he could not. He swung and missed more than I've ever seen him do. Paul was not hurt or tired. Incredible. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 7, 2021

Of course, Jake Paul had to chime in. “The Problem Child” inserted himself into the promotion for the bout during the press conference a few weeks back by snatching Mayweather’s hat from his head, yelling “Gotcha hat.”

“GOTCHA F****** CAREER,” Paul tweeted after the fight.

Then Paul claimed that Mayweather is no longer undefeated. “50-1,” The Problem Child tweeted. “HOLY F***. MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER.”

50-1 HOLY FUCK MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

Top pound-for-pound boxer Canelo Alvarez was seemingly not impressed with Money’s performance either, tweeting the facepalm emoji after the bout:

🤦🏼‍♂️ — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) June 7, 2021

READ NEXT: Best Reactions to Charles Oliveira’s Epic UFC 262 Comeback