Dana White Shreds UFC Star: ‘You’re Not a F****** YouTuber!’

An anticipated UFC middleweight clash between No. 2 ranked Paulo Costa and No. 4 Jared Cannonier was set to take place on August 21, however “Borrachinha” pulled out of the fight last week. He was replaced by No. 9 Kelvin Gastelum.

After news dropped that Costa was off the card, the Brazilian took to Twitter to air his frustration about his pay, comparing it to YouTubers like Logan and Jake Paul, who have both scored millions of dollars competing inside a boxing ring.

“UFC needs to pay me as main fighter to have fighting in main events,” Costa tweeted. “Youtubers are showing all disgrace on this business.”

Costa then went on to claim that he never actually signed on the dotted line to fight Cannonier. “Just to be clear. I never signed or locked up that contract,” Costa continued. “Why ufc announced this fight if didn’t signed? My question too.”

In a recent interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, UFC president Dana White was asked about Costa saying that he didn’t sign the contract to fight Cannonier.

According to White, Costa did sign the contract. And the UFC president won’t be waiting around in anticipation for Borrachinha to fight again.

“I don’t think that’s true, I think he did sign because we extended him, we extended his contract for (taking the fight). But listen, don’t fight,” White said via BJPenn.com. “I have to offer you three fights a year. This is my situation with all these guys, I offer you three fights a year. He doesn’t have to fight, no problem, don’t fight.”

White Reminded Costa That He Is a Fighter, ‘Not a F****** YouTuber’

Then, the UFC president took issue with Costa’s remark about YouTubers, saying that Borrachinha himself should have created a YouTube channel when he was a teenager.

White said:

Guess what? You should’ve started a YouTube channel when you were f****** 13 years old and built your name and everything else and you could’ve had the fight on Saturday (Sunday) night. You’re not a f****** YouTuber, you’re a fighter and this is what you do for a living. Or you don’t, it’s up to you. And you’re in no position to be talking about crazy money after your last performance. Okay. You either want to fight or you don’t want to fight, no problem. If you don’t want to fight you can hang out and do whatever you want, when you are ready, you let me know.

Costa Hasn’t Fought Since Losing a Title Bid Against Israel Adesanya

The last time Borrachinha stepped inside the Octagon was in September 2020 at UFC 253 when he attempted to become the middleweight champion by dethroning Israel Adesanya. It was a rough fight for the Brazilian, however, and he was finished in the second round by TKO.

It was Costa’s first professional MMA loss, dropping his record to 13-1.

He was supposed to get back to action in April against Robert Whittaker, however he pulled out of the fight due to illness.

