Jake Paul Dares UFC’s Dana White: ‘Maybe This Time’

YouTube personality Jake Paul will step inside the boxing ring for his fourth professionally licensed fight to take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 28 for Showtime Boxing.

Paul announced the fight on Tuesday via social media. And “The Problem Child” didn’t miss the chance to try and bet UFC president Dana White.

When “The Problem Child” was booked to box Ben Askren in April, White said on the Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast that he would bet $1 million that Askren would beat Paul. But as history has it, Paul finished “Funky” in the first round of their Triller Fight Club boxing bout.

And although Paul poked the UFC president several times for a payout, White seemingly never actually bet on the fight. In his Instagram post on Tuesday, Paul challenged White to bet on Woodley for their upcoming boxing match.

“Maybe this time Dana White will actually be a man of his word and put his money on his former champion instead of trying to undermine my success like a jealous ex,” Paul wrote.

Woodley Is on the Top of Paul’s ‘Death List’

In his announcement on Instagram, Paul mentioned that “The Chosen One” was at his match with Askren. Woodley and Askren are friends and training partners, and Woodley was at the fight to corner Funky. According to The Problem Child, Woodley made it onto his “death list” after their run-in when Woodley went into Paul’s locker room to watch the YouTuber get his hands wrapped.

Read Paul’s full announcement below:

It’s official. I have a list of people I plan on knocking out and as I enter my fourth pro fight, I am excited to cross the first one off the list by challenging myself against @twooodley a 5 time UFC Champion known for his knockout power. Tyron ran his mouth a little too much in the locker room when I knocked out his best friend Ben and earned himself a top spot on the Problem Child death list. Tyron’s a seasoned striker who has fought the best MMA fighters in the world but will be dropped by a Disney teen star in 2 rounds. Maybe this time Dana White will actually be a man of his word and put his money on his former champion instead of trying to undermine my success like a jealous ex. Influencer vs MMA….let’s get it on. It’s Showtime.

‘Easiest Fight of My Career,’ Woodley Told Ariel Helwani

As per ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Woodley stated that this will be the easiest fight of his combat sports career, as well as the biggest paycheck. Woodley is 19-7-1 in his MMA career and most notably, won the UFC welterweight strap and defended his three times while retaining it via a draw once.

“Easiest fight of my career & biggest purse of my career all in one night. Basically, they brought me in to take out the trash. Can’t wait to shut this b*tch up. This is getting done for the culture, the whole MMA/boxing community, to rid this guy of combat sports.”

