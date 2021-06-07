Wild KO Conspiracy Erupts After Mayweather vs. Paul [WATCH]

A wild conspiracy theory has erupted on social media about the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, which took place on June 6, 2021, via Showtime Boxing.

The fight was an eight-round exhibition and to the surprise of many, it went all eight frames. “Maverick” effectively tied up Mayweather for meaningful parts of the match, and coupled with Mayweather’s low output, “Maverick” left the ring relatively unscathed. No winner was declared.

Now for the conspiracy.

After the fight on Sunday night, a video clip started circulating around social media of Mayweather appearing to stun Paul seconds before the end of a round. Mayweather landed a right, then a left. After the left, Paul appears to drop his body into “Money.” Some believe that Mayweather actually knocked Paul out and then proceeded to hold the YouTuber up so he wouldn’t go crashing to the ground. According to the theory, Mayweather did that so the fight could continue and fans would enjoy the match longer.

Watch the clip below:

Floyd accidentally knocked him out and held him up to keep the show going lol pic.twitter.com/FQYN1LQX11 — Teej 🚀🚀 (@StockzNCrypto) June 7, 2021

Barstool Sports also covered the conspiracy as well. Watch below:

Did Floyd Mayweather actually knock out Logan Paul and hold him up to keep the fight going? @ziprecruiter @kfcbarstool @kfcradio pic.twitter.com/dLXdZgoNsW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 7, 2021

