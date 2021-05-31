Jake Paul Announcement: ‘Toughest Opponent By Far’

YouTube personality and boxer Jake Paul is about to compete in his “biggest fight yet,” according to his Instagram story on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Paul last boxed in April when he defeated former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren via first-round TKO during their Triller Fight Club main event.

He is 3-0 as a licensed professional and on Tuesday, he will announce his next opponent. “Fight announcement tomorrow morning,” Paul wrote on Instagram.

“This will be the biggest fight yet x 5,” he continued.

“This will be the hardest fight I’ve had. The toughest opponent by far. The most known opponent. We will break another boxing PPV record.”

Paul has challenged and been challenged by several big MMA names, including UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and former UFC 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley.

“The Problem Child” recently announced that he has signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime Boxing.

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Champion Seeks Big Challenge: ‘Do What You Gotta Do’