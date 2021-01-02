UFC Superstar Jon Jones: ‘I Was Terrified’

UFC superstar Jon Jones has been known to go on sarcastic social media rants over the years, but his latest is one of his most epic tirades ever. Jones, 33, blasted his critics on Saturday over the idea that him vacating his 205-pound championship to move up to the heavyweight ranks was somehow tied to him being afraid of the upcoming crop of light heavyweight contenders.

Jones posted, “I left the LHW division because I was terrified of Dominic, even though Jan was guaranteed the next title shot. And then once the MW champ suddenly moved up, I knew I had made the right choice. Glad I decided to go the easy route”.

I left the LHW division because I was terrified of Dominic, even though Jan was guaranteed the next title shot.🤷🏾‍♂️ And then once the MW champ suddenly moved up, I knew I had made the right choice 😂 Glad I decided to go the easy route pic.twitter.com/3vXtuTvwcL — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 2, 2021

Jones continued, “I didn’t leave the light heavyweight division to challenge myself, I ran out of fear”.

I didn’t leave the light heavyweight division to challenge myself, I ran out of fear 🥴😂 🐐 💩 — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 2, 2021

Finally, Jones posted, “Yep, just couldn’t see myself beating Jan, his style is like nothing I’ve seen before the thought of fighting a middleweight striker in 2021 was the final straw, figured Francis take down defense was worse, had to run”.

Yep, just couldn’t see myself beating Jan, his style is like nothing I’ve seen before 🥴and the thought of fighting a middleweight striker in 2021 was the final straw, figured Francis take down defense was worse, had to run 🧠 https://t.co/88jAHojzlL — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 2, 2021

Jones Headed Toward Superfight

Jones revealed to Heavy last week that he intends to face the winner of UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2, a fight that has been targeted by UFC officials for March.

Jones would then fight the winner for UFC gold at heavyweight sometime over the summer.

During our chat, Jones said he would be taking the same energy he used to dominate the 205-pound ranks for over a decade into his new division.

“I’ve been fighting the number one contender since I was 23 years old. I’ve been fighting the scariest dude out there. It’s the only thing I’ve ever known,” Jones said.

So Jones is excited about his attempt to grab UFC gold in a second division. Judging by his social media posts, he’s not excited about some of the storylines he’s seen surrounding his move.

“So I’ll take that same spirit into the heavyweight division,” Jones said. “I’m getting ready for the scariest dudes out there.”

For Jones, the scariest fighters to face are in the heavyweight ranks right now.

Jones Most Decorated UFC Light Heavyweight Champ

Jones is the most decorated UFC light heavyweight champion in history, and arguably the most accomplished fighter in company history overall.

In 2011, Jones became the youngest champion in UFC history when he defeated Mauricio Rua as a 23-year-old phenom.

During his two long reigns as UFC light heavyweight champion, Jones racked up 11 total title defenses, five against former champions.

Jones departed the division last year having never lost his title inside the Octagon.

Now, Jones is seeking new challenges against bigger foes.

