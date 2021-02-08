Insider Shares UFC’s Plan for Conor McGregor

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was stopped in the second round by Dustin Poirier last month at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi, but the UFC already has a plan lined up for McGregor’s next fight.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the UFC’s current forecast for McGregor is securing the Irish superstar an immediate rematch against Poirier.

Helwani revealed that information during Monday’s “DC and Helwani” show, and the news was passed along on social media by producer Jed I. Goodman.

Goodman posted, “Ariel says UFC is going in the direction of Poirier/McGregor 3.”

Goodman posted, “Ariel says Conor McGregor wants to come back in May.”

Poirier vs. McGregor 3?

McGregor’s focus on getting the rematch isn’t exactly new information. The fighter said that same thing almost immediately following his loss to Poirier on January 24, and McGregor and his camp have maintained that same energy over the last few weeks.

What is new information is that Poirier vs. McGregor 3 is also the direction the UFC intends to go.

With UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov seemingly having decided to stay retired, there’s suddenly a logjam in the 155-pound division.

While Poirier already beat McGregor, the two stars are now tied 1-1. McGregor stopped Poirier in a featherweight contest back in 2014, so rematch makes sense from that perspective.

Besides, McGregor remains a huge draw in the sport, so minimally the company will want to keep him active so long as he keeps selling tons of pay-per-views.

But 3-time Bellator champ Michael Chandler, ex-interim UFC champ Justin Gaethje and streaking contender Charles Oliveira also deserve the chance to fight for the crown, so UFC matchmakers have their work cut out for them for the rest of 2021.

Other Recent News Pointing In That Same Direction

Last week, McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, revealed to ESPN that his fight had been telling everyone who would listen to him that he wanted to secure the third fight against Poirier just as soon as humanly possible.

“He’s already harassing everybody to get the rematch,” Kavanagh said, per ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. “We would love the rematch. I doubt that Dustin is against that.”

McGregor revealed the same thing via Instagram last week.

“Exciting! Not a trilogy I was expecting, nor the tactical affair I was anticipating, but I’d be lying if I said this wasn’t meant to be. This is exactly how this was always meant to be!” McGregor posted on Instagram.

Moreover, McGregor promised a different and meaner version of himself would show up inside the Octagon for his next megafight UFC event.

For his part, and even to his credit, Poirier seems just anxious as McGregor about making their next fight happen soon. Last week, Poirier posted his thoughts about the proposed megafight trilogy capper via social media.

Poirier posted, “You know we are going to do it a 3rd time.”

The two stars just fought each other in January, but now they could be headed right back into the cage together in May.

