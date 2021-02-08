UFC’s Conor McGregor: ‘No More Mr. Nice Guy’

MMA superstar Conor McGregor has made it clear he plans to fight again. “Notorious” made his highly anticipated return to the Octagon at UFC 257 last month in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

He took on top-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier in what was viewed by most as a title eliminator match. McGregor walked into the cage as the betting favorite, however Poirier impressed and showed how his game has developed since their first bout in 2014.

Utilizing his arsenal of martial arts, including boxing, kick boxing and wrestling, “The Diamond” scored a second-round TKO over the Irishman, sending McGregor back to the drawing board.

After the bout, McGregor said his lack of time in the cage was a major contributing factor in the loss. He also mentioned two specific fights that interested him, a trilogy match with either Poirier or Nate Diaz.

Another narrative surrounding McGregor’s bout with Poirier, and his January 2020 fight with Donald Cerrone, is the way he conducted himself during interviews and press conferences. McGregor was respectful of both opponents and didn’t use any trash talk in the buildup. This was in stark contrast to his ascendance into stardom. Notorious was known for his brash nature and getting under the skin of many of his opponents with savage predictions and claims.

In a recent Instagram post, McGregor shared a photo of himself and wrote, “No more mr nice guy,” ending with a heart emoji. See below:

