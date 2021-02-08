6 UFC Title Fights in 6 Weeks [LOOK]

The UFC’s stacked upcoming schedule includes some of its biggest and best superstars competing in six total UFC championship showdowns over the next six weeks.

You can see all those upcoming UFC title fight matchups listed below by date.

UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns on February 13

According to ESPN, there will be more UFC gold up for grabs at UFC 258, UFC 259, and UFC 260 than during any other 42-day stretch in history.

All the action is scheduled to begin with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defending his 170-pound crown against Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 on February 13.

What: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

Belt: Welterweight

Event: UFC 258

Date: Feb. 13

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya on March 6

UFC 259 on March 6 features three title fights on the same card, and all three belt holders will be making tough title defenses at UFC 260. That’s a true rarity in the sport, and so is the main event battle between two reigning champions.

Moreover, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will attempt to become just the fifth UFC “champ champ” in history when he takes on reigning UFC lightweight heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz in the main event.

What: Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya

Belt: Light Heavyweight

Event: UFC 259

Date: March 6

In the co-main event, UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes will defend her 145-pound belt against top-rated challenger Megan Anderson.

What: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson

Belt: Women’s Featherweight

Event: UFC 259

Date: March 6

Men’s bantamweight champ Petr Yan is scheduled to defend his UFC title against Aljamain Sterling on the same card.

What: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling

Belt: Men’s Bantamweight

Event: UFC 259

Date: March 6

UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 on March 27

UFC 260 on March 27 is also stacked with important battles for UFC gold.

The main event of UFC 260 featured the long-awaited rematch between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and menacing slugger Francis Ngannou.

What: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

Belt: Heavyweight

Event: UFC 260

Date: March 27

Men’s featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski is coming off two straight wins over Max Holloway, but it’s not going to get any easier for the former Rugby star because he’s scheduled to take on Brian Ortega in the co-main event of UFC 260.

What: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

Belt: Men’s Featherweight

Event: UFC 260

Date: March 27

It’s only the second month of the year, but the UFC is already cranking out some wildly important divisional matchups that will help sort out the top of the heaps all over the company.

READ NEXT: Best Reactions to Viral KO of Jose Canseco [WATCH]

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel